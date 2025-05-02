Reel Resurrection: Revox and Alice Cooper Spin Up Some Shock

At the same time that Ryan O’Connor, president of Revox North America, was pitching the reel-to-reel revival to dealers, Revox Deutschland—the brand’s German distributor—unveiled a slate of new products, including two that are Alice Cooper–branded. No, seriously. Swear on my eyeliner budget.

The all-premiere system included the new Revox B77 MK III Stereo Tape Recorder ($19,950); a Revox B77 MK III Alice Cooper Limited Edition Tape Recorder ($9950); a limited-run Revox T77 Turntable Alice Cooper Edition ($5550); a Revox Studiomaster T700 Turntable Black Edition ($2364); a 180Wpc Revox Studiomaster M500 integrated amplifier with DAB+, FM tuner, and a glass-front OLED display ($5950); a Revox Prestige G140 loudspeaker ($3250/each); and a Revox C200 Studio Control ($995).

Rounding out the system were a Puritan Audio Labs line conditioner, Lateral Stands, In-Akustik cables, and Beyerdynamic headphones.

The introduction of Revox Deutschland’s Alice Cooper–branded gear came as a mild shock—on-brand for a man who used an electric chair on stage. Each deck and turntable is hand-signed and individually numbered by Alice Cooper, with custom artwork applied directly to the chassis. Buyers receive not just a slice of analog nostalgia, but also a signed master of Cooper’s The Sound of A and, later this year, the chance to meet the man himself at exclusive events in Munich and the United States. Rock’s most enduring ghoul, now spinning at 15ips.