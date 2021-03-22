Recommended Components 2021 Edition

|Columns
I'm surprised that no stereo preamplifiers below Class A could be listed. Has Stereophile considered reviewing the Schiit preamps (currently Saga+ and Freya+)? What about the McIntosh C49 or C2700 (if we want to flip the cost skyward and the coast eastward)? I have the Freya S (discontinued) and the Freya+ (the latter fronting a McIntosh MC275 VI). Both measure quite well; both sound lovely. The Freya+ is selling like hotcakes. Perhaps a Class B contender? It deserves a professional look.