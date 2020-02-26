Solid State Power Amp Reviews

Parasound Halo A 21+ power amplifier

Kalman Rubinson  |  Feb 26, 2020

The components I needed to choose for my first system were never in doubt: a turntable or record changer, an integrated amplifier, and a speaker. One of each, please, in those mono days.

Today, even in stereo, that trinity would be regarded as rather traditional—or, if you prefer, purist. Digital has exploded the range of source options and loudspeaker options. Yet amplifiers have not changed much in how and what they do. They take an analog voltage signal from the source, increase it, and back it up with enough current so that the output can power a relatively insensitive device, the loudspeaker. Amps still do the heavy lifting, and that includes today's popular class-A, class-AB, and class-D power amplifiers, none of which involve any digital operations. These being mature technologies, particularly for traditional-technologies amps, new power amplifiers inevitably compete with their predecessors as well as with their contemporaries. This is evident with the release of the new Parasound A 21+ stereo power amp ($3150), the successor to the A 21, which was originally launched in 2003.

Parasound was founded in 1981 by Richard Schram, and the company has been offering audio products under their own name as well as for OEM sales since then. Parasound has established close and long-term relationships, some spanning more than three decades, with contract manufacturers in Taiwan, which are responsible for the manufacturing. In 1988, Schram enlisted the services of circuit designer John Curl, and he brought along designers Carl Thompson and the late Bob Crump, forming a team whose work resulted in the development of Parasound's flagship Halo line. Halo products have consistently been praised by Stereophile and, over the years, their circuits and technologies have migrated into other Parasound products.

So: After the Halo A 21's 15 years in the marketplace, what has Parasound done to transform it into the A 21+? They offer a list:

• The power has been increased from 250W to 300W into 8 ohms, with comparable changes into smaller impedances.

• Power supply filter capacitance has gone from 88,000ÊF to 108,000ÊF.

• Signal/Noise is up from 112dB to 115dB.

• Total harmonic distortion at full power has been halved, from 0.2% to 0.1%; at normal listening levels it's claimed to be below 0.03%.

• Channel separation at 20kHz has been increased from 63dB to 70dB.

• The capacity of the transformer has been increased, from 1.2kVA to 1.3kVA.

• Partly as a consequence of the above, the amp got heavier: 71lb, compared to 60lb.

• Cosmetics were updated with aluminum endcaps and gold highlights.

• The same heavy-duty speaker terminals used in the JC 5 stereo power amp were added.

• Internal audio connections were upgraded to gold on gold.

• The automatic turn-on circuit was improved.

The performance-related improvements—power output, S/N ratio, THD, and channel separation—are not huge, but they are appreciated; the increase in weight not so much. The cosmetic changes are subtle but positive, as is the improved auto turn-on circuit. What I really like are the brawny speaker terminals that you can tighten firmly without tools and, although not listed above, the modified rear-panel gain controls: On the A 21, the only calibration mark on each dual-mono gain control knob says "THX Reference." On the A 21+, there are clock-face calibration marks between "Min" (no sound) and "Max" (29dB for single-ended input, 35dB for balanced input). According to Parasound, the 3 o'clock setting means 20dB/26dB and the 12 o'clock setting means 10dB/16dB for single-ended/ balanced inputs, respectively. This is helpful for those of us who employ "gain staging" to minimize overall system output noise and who wish to match the settings on the two channels.

220para.bac

The front panel of the Halo A 21+ has a modern, clean appearance. There's a single On/Off button to the lower left, a high-temperature indicator to the lower right, and two small, blue LEDs between them: the indicator lights for the left and right channels. The rear panel, flanked by sturdy rack handles, has a set of four of the easiest-to-use and most secure multiway speaker binding posts I've ever encountered. To the left of the posts are the controls and connections for the various turn-on options; to the right are the main power switch and the IEC power receptacle. Across the top are two sets of connectors and controls, one per channel, with a bridged mono switch between them. Each set includes a balanced (XLR) input, an unbalanced (RCA) input, a switch to toggle between them, an unbalanced (RCA) loop-through output, and a gain control.

Since I already have in house the new amp's three-channel sibling, the Parasound A 31, I was comfortable installing the A 21+ in my system using the same XLR input cables and speaker cables, the latter with locking banana pins. The butterfly grips on the speaker terminals enticed me to try them, too, and, with them, hand tightening was easy and impressively secure. I connected the AC cable and clicked on the rear panel power switch; after a few seconds, a blue halo (!) glowed around the front panel On-Off button, indicating that the A 21+ was on standby. A push of said button was followed by the illumination of the dual-channel channel LEDs, and there was music.

Listening to the A 21+
I split my listening between the 35dB gain setting, using the output of the exaSound e38 multichannel DAC to drive the Parasound amp, and the 26dB gain setting, with the Audio Research MP1 multichannel preamplifier intervening. With the e38 directly connected to the A 21+, there was no audible noise from the system unless my ear was practically touching the tweeter of one of the Revel Ultima Studio2 loudspeakers. With the insertion of the somewhat noisier MP1 and the attendant lower gain setting on the A 21+, I could hear the hiss as far away as 4"! I listen from about 10' away, so I can live with that. In all situations, the A 21+ itself was dead silent with the sources turned off.

NEXT: Page 2 »
COMPANY INFO
Parasound Products, Inc.
2250 McKinnon Ave.
San Francisco, CA 94124
(415) 397-7100
parasound.com
ARTICLE CONTENTS

COMMENTS
Glotz's picture
Submitted by Glotz on February 26, 2020 - 12:55pm

and thank you for the comparisons of the Halo A21+ with the Benchmark AHB2, as I am in the market for a power amp directly in this price segment. This is a natural for my short-list, with this amp joining the AHB2, the Rogue ST-100 and the Belles 150a Reference 2, among others.

The Benchmark HPA4 preamp, the sister to the LA4, is fantastic on every level and I am so grateful for the review which led to my satisfied purchase!

Oh, one other thing- Regarding the Audio Research MP-1: The IC's that are in the unit can be replaced with more modern ones for much less hiss and self-noise. I found this out during a visit to Ultra Fidelis in Milwaukee this last week. They have performed the modification in the past for customers as well. Food for thought?

Kal Rubinson's picture
Submitted by Kal Rubinson on February 26, 2020 - 1:03pm

Food for thought, indeed. Thanks.

rmkessler's picture
Submitted by rmkessler on February 26, 2020 - 2:32pm

I read with interest your previous review of the AHB2 amp. While overall you appeared to be impressed with the AHB2, you reported that it did not mate well with certain speakers. I see that you have been using two AHB2 amps in mono. Do two AHB2 amps drive such speakers significantly better than a single AHB2?

Kal Rubinson's picture
Submitted by Kal Rubinson on February 26, 2020 - 3:29pm

The only problem that I had was with an AHB2 with the Monitor Audio Silver 8s in my CT system and I have not tried them with the monoblocs. The Benchmarks live in the city where, so far, they have not disappointed.

Bogolu Haranath's picture
Submitted by Bogolu Haranath on February 26, 2020 - 4:46pm

Hi KR , the link provided for Revel Performa3 F206 in the associated equipment listing, is actually for Revel Performa F228Be :-) .......

Kal Rubinson's picture
Submitted by Kal Rubinson on February 26, 2020 - 5:06pm

Nope. I no longer have the Revel Performa F228Be but I bought a pair of the Revel Performa3 F206 speakers for surround channels, primarily.

Bogolu Haranath's picture
Submitted by Bogolu Haranath on February 26, 2020 - 6:11pm
Kal Rubinson's picture
Submitted by Kal Rubinson on February 26, 2020 - 6:28pm
Bogolu Haranath's picture
Submitted by Bogolu Haranath on February 26, 2020 - 6:35pm

*

Ortofan's picture
Submitted by Ortofan on February 26, 2020 - 2:43pm

... (and one-third the price) Parasound NewClassic 2250 v.2, which has a 2-channel power rating of 275W into 8Ω and 400W into either 4Ω or 2Ω. Bridged/mono power rating is 750W into either 8Ω or 4Ω.

https://parasound.com/2250-v2.php

https://www.audioadvisor.com/prodinfo.asp?number=PAC2250V2

trmoore2's picture
Submitted by trmoore2 on February 26, 2020 - 4:13pm

I'm sure this is a wonderful amplifier, and I know there are significant differences in speakers' quality, but I never see A/B tests among amps (like Revel does with their speakers). Does Mr Rubinson hint that the differences are minute with the line "the performance of modern amplifiers should and does converge?" How much does my sound "suffer" by using a $2000 Marantz integrated amp/receiver or an Emotiva amp? If this amp is 10% "better," that number is not worth testing the waters of diminishing returns. Tell me if I'm wrong...

Kal Rubinson's picture
Submitted by Kal Rubinson on February 26, 2020 - 5:19pm

How much does my sound "suffer" by using a $2000 Marantz integrated amp/receiver or an Emotiva amp?

Dunno. I have not had an integrated amp or AVR in house in a very long time. When I had an Emotiva (https://www.stereophile.com/content/music-round-51), it did not satisfy me.

If this amp is 10% "better," that number is not worth testing the waters of diminishing returns.

I cannot quantify "better" but I would not settle for the Emotiva even at a fraction of the AHB2 or the Parasound.

Tell me if I'm wrong...

I cannot.

trmoore2's picture
Submitted by trmoore2 on February 26, 2020 - 7:55pm

I tested a Revel set up (2.0) with a MacIntosh amplification at the dealers and it sounded wonderful. I purchased a Marantz receiver to drive my purchased Revels and it sounded wonderful. Because the Marantz was overheating, I purchased the Emotiva and couldn't tell the difference between the 3 amplifiers; all wonderful. I mention this not to take away from the Parasound, but to help people mystified or susceptible to the charms of high priced audio equipment. Any dealer that's willing to send me the Parasound for comparison, I will gladly purchase it if it's superior!

sjeffers's picture
Submitted by sjeffers on February 26, 2020 - 7:16pm

Just curious what you mean by "the dynamics are demo-quality". Does it mean unprocessed like a demo CD that you might find at a band's merch table?

X