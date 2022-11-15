Now Listen Here/Legacy Audio/Bel Canto/Innuos/Transparent

|
A beautiful system- KM.
Good to see Transparent Audio make the review.
Their system included an Innuos ZENmini server w/LPSU ($2498), a Bel Canto Black e1X DAC/preamp ($13,500), a Bel Canto Black e1X amplifier ($10,500), with Legacy Audio Aeris speakers w/Wavelett II processor/DAC/preamp ($27,792/pair), and Legacy Audio Calibre speakers ($6050/pair). Transparent Super speaker cables ($2000/pair), Transparent Super XLR interconnects ($1500/pair), Transparent Premium power cords ($625/each) and Transparent PowerWave power conditioner ($1995) were also in action.
I didn't get to hear the 90.5dB/2.83V/m, 4 ohms Calibre standmount speakers—a 4" AMT tweeter, 7.5" midrange unit with an accordion surround and a 6lb magnet structure, a 8" Extended Throw woofer, and dual 8" mass-loaded, pneumatic sub-bass radiators—but it looked gorgeous. (Adding these to my hopeful review list)
I did hear the 95.4 dB/2.83V/m, 4 ohms Aeris floorstanders with their compliment of Dual Air Motion Tweeter System—a 1" AMT supertweeter and a 4" AMT tweeter—8" titanium-encrusted midrange unit with an accordion surround and a 6lb magnet structure, a 10" midwoofer with an accordion surround and a 10lb magnet structure, dual 12" ultra-linear bass drivers with 15lb motor, and a 10" mass-loaded, pneumatic passive radiator.
Playing an Eric Dolphy track I didn't recognize, the system's gorgeous high were well-defined and non-fatiguing. Bass extension was impressive. Similar traits were noted on a John Mayer/Herbie Hancock tune.
"These are the clearest speakers I've heard at the show," said attendee Bryan Recapito, from northern Virginia. "Unbelievably clear."
Dear Mr Micallef, did you have a chance to get an impression of the active dipole LINKWITZ LX521.4MG system with PowerBoxes 6pro NCore precision analog (phase coherent)?