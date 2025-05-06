Monoblocks and Megabucks: Goldmund, Marten, and Jorma Go Deep with Rhythm Distribution

Room 1230 featured a collaboration led by Rhythm Distribution and joined by Qobuz, Silent Angel, AudioQuest, Focal Naim America, Vicoustic, and HRS—an all-star cast giving a confident performance.

The analog front-end included a Goldenberg Maestro MC phono cartridge ($6000) fitted on a Garrard 301 Advanced turntable via an SME V tonearm ($54,900), feeding a Goldmund Mimesis PH3.8 NEXTGEN phono preamplifier ($48,000). For digital playback, a Goldmund Eidos Streamer ($27,000) was paired with a Silent Angel Bonn NX network switch ($3999).

Amplification came from Goldmund’s top-tier Telos monoblocks (model and price unconfirmed at press time), driven by the Mimesis Signature preamplifier ($26,000) and powering Marten Mingus Quintet 2 Statement loudspeakers ($91,000/pair).

Cabling from Jorma was extensive: Statement speaker cables ($20,485/3m); Digital S/PDIF RCA cable ($892/1.5m); Phono Reference cable ($2595/1.2m); Statement XLR cables ($17,185/3m) and RCA cables ($11,343/1.5m); Statement power cables ($5095–$5843); Reference Ethernet cable ($1590/2m); and Paragon power cables ($13,938/3m).

Power conditioning was handled by a Jorma Power Reference ($17,795) and an AudioQuest Niagara 5000 ($5900).