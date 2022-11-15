MoFi Electronics/Alma Music & Audio/HiFi Rose/SolidSteel/Isotek

Andrew Jones enthuses about his new MoFi SourcePoint 10 speakers

CAF 2022 was all abuzz with news of Andrew Jones's new MoFi Electronics 10 standmount loudspeaker, the SourcePoint 10 ($3699/pair, Stereophile review by John Atkinson scheduled for the February 2023 issue). With a specified sensitivity of 91dB/2.83V/m and an impedance of 8 ohms, the two-way, reflex-loaded speaker features a 1.25" soft-dome tweeter concentrically mounted in a 10" woofer. But that's not all that was on display and in use in the MoFi room.

In the listening room, in addition to Jones' speakers and Jones himself, in attendance for an up-close and personal demo of his new babies, were the HiFi Rose RS150B Wireless Network Streamer streaming Qobuz ($4995), BAT VK 80i Integrated amplifier ($9995), IsoTek V5 Titan Power Conditioner ($4995, Stereophile review forthcoming), SolidSteel HY-3L Audio Rack ($2499) and SS-5 speaker stands ($599).

In the anteroom, stuffed with static gear, the new HiFi Rose RS520 integrated amp and network streamer ($3695, above), HiFi Rose RS250A network streamer/preamplifier ($2495), IsoTek V5 Aquarius Power Conditioner ($2995) and IsoTek V5 Polaris power ($895), MoFi turntables including the StudioDeck+ Turntable ($1599), UltraDeck+ UG Turntable ($3499), MoFi Electronics UltraDeck+M turntable ($2999), HiFi Rose RA180 integrated amplifier ($6995, below; reviewed in the December issue of Stereophile), as well as the Mofi StudioPhono phono stage ($349), UltraPhono Phonostage & Headphone amp ($499), Super Heavyweight Record Weight ($199) and Super Heavyweight Champion Weight ($399).

I attempted contact with MoFi Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Jonathan Derda, but he was ensconced in convo with that rare being, the female audiophile. So, I slid into the jam-packed and hot listening salon where Andrew Jones was holding court on the SourcePoint 10s.

Streaming Harry Belafonte, Count Basie's Orchestra, Marion Hill, a UK trio version of "Walking on the Moon," the SourcePoint 10-fronted rig was dead quiet, ultra-dynamic, sensuous, and satisfying. I want my own SourcePoint 10s!