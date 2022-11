The Listening Room and Perlisten Audio's Erik Wiederhotlz assembled a fine-sounding room, its front end including the revised Michell Orbe SE Turntable with an inverted, oil-circulating main bearing, freestanding motor, and massive platter ($6999 w/o tonearm; $8495 w/Technoarm 2), Innuos Statement Music Server and Streamer, Soul Note D2 DAC ($8999), Soul Note E2 MM/MC Phono Equalizer ($8999), and Soul Note S3 SACD player ($19,999). Amplification consisted of more Soul Note!

Founded in 2004 by former members of Marantz Japan, Soul Note is a subsidiary of CSR, Inc., headquartered in Kanagawa, Japan.

A Soul Note P3 dual-mono, floating-construction preamp ($24,999) and a Soul Note M3 Mono amp ($24,999) with a single push-pull stage with 4-stage Darlington can-type transistors, drove a pair of Perlisten S7t loudspeakers ($17,990/pair in piano black or white, $19,995/pair for "special edition" wood finishes).