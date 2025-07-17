Cable Reviews

Kimber Kable Carbon Series speaker cable and interconnect, PK10 Palladian power cable Associated Equipment

Martin Colloms Jul 17, 2025
Sidebar: Associated Equipment

Analog sources: Linn Sondek LP12 turntable with Keel chassis, Karousel main bearing, Radikal motor control, Naim ARO tonearm, and Lyra Delos cartridge.
Digital sources: Naim UnitiCore network server and S/PDIF source; Roon Nucleus +; Naim ND555 Streamer-DAC with dual 555PS(DR) power supplies.
Phono preamplifier: Naim SuperLine-SuperCap DR.
Preamplifier: Townshend Allegri Reference.
Power amplifier: Naim NAP 250 (2023/4 series).
Loudspeakers: BBC LS3/5a 15 ohm (Marshall), FinkTeam KIM, Wilson Audio Specialties The WATT/Puppy.
Accessories: Five Naim Fraim 4 and 5 tier racks; Transparent XL MM2 series, Naim NAC A5 speaker cables, Naim standard and Super Lumina interconnects, Transparent MM2 and van den Hul Carbon TFU interconnect cables. Naim Power-Line Lite and Power-Line mains supply cables. The audio system supply is fused, high-power, and connected directly to the incoming street connection.
Comparison cables: Loudspeaker: Naim NAC2, a low-impedance, modestly priced spaced-twin. Interconnects: van den Hul The First Ultimate, a classic pure-carbon linear crystal microfiber cable; Kimber Gold; Naim Super Lumina balanced and RCA. Power: Naim Power-Line. Network: Blue Jeans.—Martin Colloms

Company Info

Kimber Kable
2752 S. 1900 W.
Ogden
UT 84401
info@kimber.com
(801) 621-5530
kimber.com

ARTICLE CONTENTS

ArtIcle Contents

Kimber Kable Carbon Series speaker cable and interconnect, PK10 Palladian power cable

An AudioQuest Cable Loom: Vodka network, Pegasus interconnects, Robin Hood speaker cables, Blizzard power cables

Brilliant Corners #26: Racks, Cleaners, Cables, Resonators

Gramophone Dreams #87: Deejay Coolosities, AudioQuest Yosemite tonearm cable, Nagaoka MP-110 phono cartridge

Analog Corner #244: TARA Labs cables, Synergistic Research accessories, Stillpoints ESS rack

Analog Corner # 247: Dr. Feickert Firebird turntable, Viva Fono MC phono preamplifier, AcroLink and Fono Acustica interconnects

Gramophone Dreams #82: IKIGAI Kangai-level cables, dCS Lina headphone amplifier

Analog Corner #257: AJ Conti, Audio Research Reference Phono 3, TARA Labs Air Evolution cables

Analog Corner #325: Acoustical Systems AXIOM Reference tonearm & AudioQuest Dragon Cables

Gramophone Dreams #63: Cardas Beyond interconnect & loudspeaker cable

Gramophone Dreams #61: The Art of Cable: AudioQuest, Canare, Kondo & the HoloAudio Serene preamplifier

What a Difference a Wire Makes

Kimber PBJ interconnect

Transparent Music Link Reference interconnect & Music Wave Reference speaker cable

Nordost QKore system grounding accessories

Listening #193: Nordost Flatline cables

Kimber Kable Carbon Series speaker cable and interconnect, PK10 Palladian power cable

Aaudio Imports

Manley Labs Changes Hands

Audiophiles Behaving Badly

Recording of August 2025: Rachel Podger: <I>Just Biber</I>

Final Delivery: a System Upgraded, a Life Cut Short

It's On Tape

July 2025 Rock/Pop Record Reviews

July 2025 Jazz Record Reviews

July 2025 Classical Record Reviews

Spin Doctor #26: The Sorane TA-1 tonearm and the Ortofon MC 90X phono cartridge

Best of the Blues—from Kansas

Focal Diva Mezza Utopia Active Wireless Loudspeakers Unveiled

Audio Café and Hear This

Pathos InPoL Legacy integrated amplifier

Canor Hyperion P1 preamplifier

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement