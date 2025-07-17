Cable Reviews

Sidebar: Associated Equipment Analog sources: Linn Sondek LP12 turntable with Keel chassis, Karousel main bearing, Radikal motor control, Naim ARO tonearm, and Lyra Delos cartridge.
Digital sources: Naim UnitiCore network server and S/PDIF source; Roon Nucleus +; Naim ND555 Streamer-DAC with dual 555PS(DR) power supplies.
Phono preamplifier: Naim SuperLine-SuperCap DR.
Preamplifier: Townshend Allegri Reference.
Power amplifier: Naim NAP 250 (2023/4 series).
Loudspeakers: BBC LS3/5a 15 ohm (Marshall), FinkTeam KIM, Wilson Audio Specialties The WATT/Puppy.
Accessories: Five Naim Fraim 4 and 5 tier racks; Transparent XL MM2 series, Naim NAC A5 speaker cables, Naim standard and Super Lumina interconnects, Transparent MM2 and van den Hul Carbon TFU interconnect cables. Naim Power-Line Lite and Power-Line mains supply cables. The audio system supply is fused, high-power, and connected directly to the incoming street connection.
Comparison cables: Loudspeaker: Naim NAC2, a low-impedance, modestly priced spaced-twin. Interconnects: van den Hul The First Ultimate, a classic pure-carbon linear crystal microfiber cable; Kimber Gold; Naim Super Lumina balanced and RCA. Power: Naim Power-Line. Network: Blue Jeans.—Martin Colloms
Digital sources: Naim UnitiCore network server and S/PDIF source; Roon Nucleus +; Naim ND555 Streamer-DAC with dual 555PS(DR) power supplies.
Phono preamplifier: Naim SuperLine-SuperCap DR.
Preamplifier: Townshend Allegri Reference.
Power amplifier: Naim NAP 250 (2023/4 series).
Loudspeakers: BBC LS3/5a 15 ohm (Marshall), FinkTeam KIM, Wilson Audio Specialties The WATT/Puppy.
Accessories: Five Naim Fraim 4 and 5 tier racks; Transparent XL MM2 series, Naim NAC A5 speaker cables, Naim standard and Super Lumina interconnects, Transparent MM2 and van den Hul Carbon TFU interconnect cables. Naim Power-Line Lite and Power-Line mains supply cables. The audio system supply is fused, high-power, and connected directly to the incoming street connection.
Comparison cables: Loudspeaker: Naim NAC2, a low-impedance, modestly priced spaced-twin. Interconnects: van den Hul The First Ultimate, a classic pure-carbon linear crystal microfiber cable; Kimber Gold; Naim Super Lumina balanced and RCA. Power: Naim Power-Line. Network: Blue Jeans.—Martin Colloms