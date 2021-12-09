|Columns
Getting Better Bass From Your Loudspeaker System - Live Discussion Presented by Sonus faber
Stereophile Staff | Dec 9, 2021
LIVE: Thursday, December 16, 2021 - 12:00PM ET
Sonus faber’s American Branch Manager, William Kline, and Product Marketing and Experience Director, McIntosh Group, Joshua Dellinger, discuss how to extract the best bass performance from your loudspeaker system.
William and Joshua will offer tips and advice with Sonus faber’s proven method of loudspeaker placement, with a unique focus on bass performance. Q&A to follow.
Be sure to register now and be part of the discussion:
