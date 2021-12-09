Sponsored Webinar

Getting Better Bass From Your Loudspeaker System - Live Discussion Presented by Sonus faber

Stereophile Staff  |  Dec 9, 2021

Register Now for Free Sonus faber Webinar

LIVE: Thursday, December 16, 2021 - 12:00PM ET

Sonus faber’s American Branch Manager, William Kline, and Product Marketing and Experience Director, McIntosh Group, Joshua Dellinger, discuss how to extract the best bass performance from your loudspeaker system.

William and Joshua will offer tips and advice with Sonus faber’s proven method of loudspeaker placement, with a unique focus on bass performance. Q&A to follow.

1221sonusfaberwebinar.2

Be sure to register now and be part of the discussion:

Register Now for Free Sonus faber Webinar

 

X