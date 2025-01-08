Solid State Power Amp Reviews

Stereo/bridged-mono class-AB power amplifier. Inputs (per channel): one XLR (balanced), 1 RCA (single-ended), switchable. Input impedance: 10k ohms (balanced and single-ended). Gain: switchable 29dB or 23dB (200W, 1kHz into 8 ohms). Input sensitivity for rated outputs, stereo and bridged: 5.2V and 2.4V (balanced inputs); 2.65V and 1.3V (single-ended inputs). Continuous output power, stereo: 200Wpc into 8 ohms (23dBW), 320Wpc into 4 ohms (22dBW), 450Wpc into 2 ohms (20.5dBW); bridged: 650W into 8 ohms (28dBW), 950W into 4 ohms (26.8dBW). Damping factor: >600 at 1kHz, 200W, 8 ohms. Frequency response: 10Hz–30kHz ±0.5dB into 8 ohms. THD+N: 0.008%. Signal/noise ratio (1kHz, 200W, 8 ohms, A-weighted): 113dB or greater at 23dB gain; 110dB or greater at 29dB gain. Crosstalk (1kHz, 200W, 8 ohms): –95dB. Front panel meters show watts/dB as calculated into a 4 ohm load, logarithmic scale from 3.4mW to 480W.17" (430mm) W × 5.8" (147mm) H × 12.2" (310mm) D. Weight: 39.7lb (18kg).Black powdercoat with white meter bulbs.No serial number on chassis. Designed, engineered, and manufactured in China.$2480. Approximate number of US dealers: 35. Warranty: 1 year.Eversolo, Floor 14, Building C, Huizhi R&D Center, Xixiang Avenue, Bao'an District, Shenzhen China 518102. Web: eversolo.com. US distributor: Forté Distribution Inc., 4520 B St NW Suite D, Auburn, WA 98001. Web: forte-distribution.com.