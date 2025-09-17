News

Denon, Marantz, Classé Recast HEOS Platform as “Powered by HEOS”

Mark Henninger Sep 17, 2025
HEOS, the multiroom audio platform used by Denon, Marantz, and Classé, is adopting a new identity: “Powered by HEOS.” The rebranding accompanies a redesigned app interface and expanded platform capabilities, marking a decade since the platform's 2014 launch.

The platform now powers more than 5 million products across more than 50 Denon, Marantz, and Classé models.

"HEOS isn't a closed ecosystem. It is the wireless engine inside products by brands people already know and trust," the companies stated in their announcement. The name change aims to clarify that HEOS functions as a platform technology rather than a standalone product line.

HEOS launched in 2014 with standalone wireless speakers, the HEOS 7, 5, and 3, alongside the HEOS Amp and Link components, which were essentially direct competitors to the Sonos lineup. However, Sound United acquired HEOS along with D&M Holdings in 2017, meanwhile the technology found its way into Denon and Marantz AV receivers, a key point of differentiation versus Sonos.

In 2020, Denon Home replaced HEOS-branded speakers; in 2019, HEOS sound bars were rebranded as Denon. It kept the underlying platform architecture. The transition marked HEOS's shift from consumer brand to embedded technology.

December 2023 saw the launch of HEOS 3.0. It's built on new architecture for "faster performance, greater stability and a music-first interface." Recent updates include support for high-resolution streaming service Qobuz, Roon Ready certification, and features such as home page customization, centralized search, and room grouping presets.

The rebrand includes a new logo that's “inspired by radio waves.” It alludes to wireless connectivity and a single platform that links streaming services, local libraries, and high-performance systems. The HEOS app's icon is refreshed to match.

Company Info

Sound United

