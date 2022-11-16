Classic Audio Loudspeakers/Atma-Sphere Music Systems/Purist Audio Design/Tri-Planar

John Wolff brought his Classic Audio Loudspeakers T-3.4 Field Coils ($29,500/pair) to the Show. This speaker comprised an all wood cabinet, 300 HTZ radial wood Tractix horn, two 15" woofers, a "4" beryllium tweeter diaphragm by Truextent loaded into 6475 2" throat field-coil compression driver," and a 16 ohms impedance. They weigh 350lb apiece.

Atma-Sphere's Ralph Karsten was not in attendance, but his amplifiers were, including his MP1 preamplifiers ($12,100/pair), and MK3.3 Novacron monoblocks ($12,000/pair): 60Wpc; four Russian 6C33 power triodes per channel; class-A, Circlotronic® direct-coupled (OTL) output stage; dual-mono chassis construction; V-Cap copper-foil Teflon coupling capacitors; and Teflon power tube sockets. A Technics SP10 turntable with a Tri-planar 12" arm and van den Hul The Colibri Signature cartridge ($12,000) performed source duties.

This system was graphically detailed, with a focus on treble and midrange vibrations. The overall sound was expansive, easily filling the large ballroom space. Night on Bald Mountain was a veritable showstopper!