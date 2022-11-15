Acora Acoustics/Hegel/JMF Audio/Ideon Audio/Cardas

Val Acora returned to CAF with his new quartz QRC-1 and QRC-2 two-way Scanspeak driver-equipped loudspeakers, the quartz cabinet material a variation on his former granite-enclosure models. Why quartz? Acora said quartz is more forgiving, easier to work with, provides a more rigid material that holds drivers more securely, and has better sound.

Spinning a vinyl disc on big system one, the RCA Living Stereo version of Ernest Ansermet's The Royal Ballet Gala Performances including the The Nutcracker, the music floated, apart from the hi-fi system, with excellent detail, resonance, and smooth microdynamic variations. Leading edges of images were starkly visible, yet smooth and rich in tone. Our brain says a hard quartz enclosure will equal hard sound, but the QRC-1 and QRC-2 two-ways were as smooth as silk.

System one's front-end consisted of a Pear Audio Blue Odar turntable, w/12" Cornet 3 arm and separate power supply ($17,500, above), Top Wing Blue Dragon cartridge ($12,500), Ideon Audio Epsilon DAC ($47,000), Ideon Audio Absolute Stream ($19,900), and Ideon Audio Absolute Time ($9900). Amplification included JMF Audio PHS 7.2 dual-mono phono stage ($22,000), JMF Audio PRS 1.5 dual-mono preamp ($34,000), and JMF Audio HQS 6002 dual-mono power amp ($39,000). Accessories: JMF Audio PCD 102 power line filter ($18,000), (2) Acora SRS-H audio racks in "Nero Assoluto Granito" finish, and of course, a pair of Acora Acoustics QRC-2 loudspeakers in Nardo Slate Grey ($37,000/pair). The fine folks at Cardas Audio supplied Cardas Clear Beyond Interconnects, Cardas Clear Speaker Cables, and Cardas Clear Beyond XL power cables.

Acora's smaller system: Ideon Audio ION DAC ($18,000), Ideon Audio ESO Streamer ($9000), Ideon Audio EOS Time ($6,000), Acora QRC-1 loudspeakers in Thasos Cloud White finish ($28,000/pair), and Acora SRS-H Audio Rack In Absolute Black. Cabling consisted of Cardas Clear Beyond Interconnects, Cardas Clear Speaker Cables, and Cardas Clear Beyond XL power cables (prices vary).