Aavik Acoustics U-380 integrated amplifier

Jason Victor Serinus  |  May 19, 2020

Finally—a way to get a handle on the sound of Aavik Acoustics electronics. I'd heard the Danish-made components many times at shows, but always in the context of Ansuz Acoustics cables and Børresen Acoustics loudspeakers. As much as the threesome was inevitable—all three companies are owned by Michael Børresen, Lars Kristensen, and a third shareholder—there was no way to determine the unique sound of each component in the mix.

Not that I hadn't tried. Reporting from the 2019 High End show in Munich, I noted the distinguished "earth-rooted bass and midrange" produced by the combination of Aavik M-300 mono power amplifiers, Børresen 05 loudspeakers, and Ansuz cabling. "There's a very special, aged-in-wood component to its bass sound that I find fascinating . . . combined with clear highs that, while not shy, are capable of conveying intimacy." But that was with a pair of the Aavik M-300 class-A monoblocks (since replaced by the M-380).

The subject of this review, and my first opportunity to audition an Aavik product in a known reference system, is the very different U-380 class-D integrated amplifier ($39,000), which includes a PCM-based DAC as well as a phono stage. A second optional phono stage is available for systems with two tonearms. (When installed, it replaces one set of analog inputs.)

Readers may recognize the names Børresen and Kristensen. The men, who met while Børreson was studying engineering at Aalborg University, and Kristensen was running an audio store, founded loudspeaker company Raidho Acoustics in 2001. Børresen served as speaker designer and Kristensen handled sales; at the same time, Kristensen also conducted Nordost cable demonstrations at shows and dealerships. After the financial crisis of 2008 altered the audio landscape, Dantax became a financial partner in Raidho. In 2017, Børresen and Kristensen moved on from Raidho, and with the help of a third shareholder, who handles marketing, took ownership of Aavik electronics and Ansuz cabling from Dantax. Børresen loudspeakers hit the market at the start of 2019.

The Aavik U-380, which was introduced in fall 2019 at the Rocky Mountain Audio Fest, has the same functionality and circuitry as the model U-300 it replaced. However, every printed-circuit board (PCB) has been rerouted, some components have been updated, and lower-noise automotive transistors have been introduced to the phono stage. "We identified 10 or 15 places on every module where we could do something with a higher degree of perfection, and that's what we did," Børreson explained during one of many long WhatsApp chats and exchanges.

Asked about the meaning of the name Aavik, Børresen said that it means "a Bay of Eels" in old Danish: "It's the name of the area where we have our factory. Today, its name is Aalborg, which means 'the Castle of Eels.' As for the 'U' in U-380, it signifies 'unity of function.' I think one of the U-380's strong points is that it has a very good DAC and an excellent phono stage. I wanted to make something at a very high level and stuff it into one box. The Scandinavian way of thinking is for something less intrusive in the room. When I started designing the exterior, I wanted something to be simple yet a bit high-tech and three-dimensional. With only the three buttons and a large volume knob, I've achieved my goal of simplicity overall."

Børreson also designed the phono stage's analog circuitry and the DAC's analog conversion and current-to-voltage elements. Fritz Sørensen added to the enclosure design, and Mikkel Simondsen, as the primary designer of the DAC, was responsible for the digital circuitry, control software, board layout, etc.

In describing his engineering goals, Børreson said, "When we come to hi-fi, the idea is to impose as little as absolutely possible on the sound. It's okay for a guitar amp to have a specific tone—a Gibson has a different character than a Fender—because some musicians like it. But when we reproduce things, we should be true to what's on the recording. We listen for scale, density, and color of tone, impact, slam, presence, and extension, [and work to] maximize dynamics rather than filtering them away. When you have a transient, how long does it remain floating in the room? How well and long can you hear the complexity of overtones to a violin? These things all relate to the extremes of resolution. You can measure distortion and other things, but they don't matter. Every time we take away noise, even if the noise level is below the floor at which we can hear, it matters. If you lower a power supply's noise suppression from –120dB to –130dB, it's so low that it shouldn't matter, but it does. As another example, you may not be able to hear above 14kHz, but if you play a sound wave at 18kHz and another at 19kHz, they modulate at 1kHz, which you can hear. Everything you design, you design from the point that enough is never enough."

Børresen, like many high-end audio designers, holds strongly to his beliefs. "When we made the DAC section, clock precision was important. When you know what a piece of cable does to a clock's phase shift, and how it destroys the timing, you discover that an outboard clock is not the best way of doing things. If you want a clock to resample or multiply, the clock's output has to be at the point of the signal it's trying to synchronize. If it's 10cm away, you have induction in the trace, and that skews the clock and affects precision. Similarly, where you position a power supply matters. Regulation of our DAC's 14 power supplies is located right at the legs where regulation is required."

The U-380, which has a 6-layer PCB, employs the Pascal M-PRO2 module, which Børresen prefers because it doesn't triangulate. "When most class-D modules modulate the signal, they use an oscillator with a triangular waveform. This is why they are noisy and in need of heavy filtering in the output. The Pascal, which uses a sinewave oscillator to modulate the density of signal, doesn't have the noisy high-frequency component of other class-D amplifiers and needs much less harsh filtration and inductance at the output.

"Immediacy and transparency come from very low inductance. I think that's the biggest differentiator between a class-D module and a class-A module. With class-A, the response is more immediate because you maybe only have 20% of the inductance that is needed in the output of a class-D amplifier. But I think ours is absolutely the best class-D module you can buy because of the way it does PWM." That's pulse width modulation, the technology underlying both DSD and class-D amplification.

The U-380's mixed-mode DAC, which Børresen describes as "the closest thing you can get to a R2R ladder DAC," uses a 24/192 Texas Instrument Burr-Brown 1794. "When you turn down the volume, the specifications get better and the noise doesn't increase. This is because we increase the amplifier's feedback ratio around the line stage, which lowers noise and distortion and heightens performance. Technically, we do this by using a low-noise precision DAC to set the resistor values in the feedback network."

The U-380's phono section has 62dB gain that, according to the product manual, is "suitable for most low to medium output MC cartridges." Cartridge load impedance is adjustable in 18 steps from 50 ohm to 10k ohm. The manual includes a cartridge balance setting chart. The phono stage uses a large BISS bipolar transistor designed for automotive purposes. "The go-to solution is a JFET, but in my opinion, JFETs are not very clear and transparent, so the sound is a little muffled," Børresen said. "Because of the transistor's large die, it has very low noise. . . . Because the noise is so low, I can run it balanced. The advantage of using a floating balanced input is that you can servo out any bias currents. The reason you normally cannot use bipolar transistors in a phono stage without any capacitor coupling is because there's a chance that base current would leak out, go through your cartridge, and destroy it. But here we have a balanced pair of bipolar transistors on one chip; this creates a floating balanced bipolar input with a very, very low noise floor. We have successfully made a phono stage with a –94dB noise floor. Find any phono stage out there that's as quiet as this one. You can't; it's simply impossible."

jeffhenning's picture
Submitted by jeffhenning on May 19, 2020 - 10:39am

And it sure is pretty expensive.

Given all the milled aluminum in this thing, I'd hope that the delivery truck backing up onto it was the shipping damage. If not, then it's either shoddy packaging or shoddy manufacturing. I'm tending to think that it's the latter.

Of course, there is also one more option: the unit was malfunctioning from the start and still got a huge thumbs up. General audio review protocol is to do the listening session before measurements.

It would be very interesting to learn whether "the finest class-D sound that I've ever heard in my system" was made by malfunctioning, damaged amp.

Jason Victor Serinus's picture
Submitted by Jason Victor Serinus on May 19, 2020 - 11:30am

You're not the only curious one. Nonetheless, your inherent bias - "I'm tending to think it's [shoddy manufacturing]" - without having either seen, touched, or listened to the product is telling. I try to approach product reviews with a mixture of curiosity, expectation, and healthy skepticism, but to leave my biases at the door.

In six - eight weeks you will read my review of a low four figure DAC. I approached it no differently than I approached this product.

I don't know about "general audio review protocol," but our policy is to listen first, write the review, and then get equipment to John for measurement. At this moment, for example, I do not know how that DAC I sent to him last week has measured. Do I want to know? Absolutely. But I'm waiting until the time is right to ask, or until the pre-print comes my way for a final go-over.

JHL's picture
Submitted by JHL on May 19, 2020 - 12:03pm

...what good would free digital 'Phile be without the wisdom of the drive-by commenter?

jeffhenning's picture
Submitted by jeffhenning on May 19, 2020 - 12:11pm

You print it we read it and, possibly, comment.

As to the unit in question:

• It could have been malfunctioning when you got it and any damage to the packaging in shipping it to JA was of no consequence (that would be embarrassing for you)
• If it was properly packed, a 10 ft. fall onto concrete should not damage the unit
• If it was properly packed and some some minor, incidental damage to the package occurred, but the product is damaged, it's poorly built

As a piece of industrial design, it's stunning. They might have, though, taken most of that money spent for custom billet milling and used it in the area that counts: creating a durable product.

Again, if the delivery truck didn't run it over, there is something dreadfully awry here.

Bogolu Haranath's picture
Submitted by Bogolu Haranath on May 19, 2020 - 10:49am

If JVS is still the 'door-to-door' sales person, he probably has to make two trips ...... One to deliver the U-380 and another to pick up the broken U-380 for repairs ..... Make that 3 trips, the third one for delivering the repaired U-380 back to the customer :-) .......

spyder1's picture
Submitted by spyder1 on May 19, 2020 - 11:53am

Class D Amplifiers are COOL! {Running}

Bogolu Haranath's picture
Submitted by Bogolu Haranath on May 19, 2020 - 12:20pm

This is not the first time this has happened to an audio component for review by Stereophile ...... Are these manufacturers testing their products before sending them for a review and measurements by Stereophile? :-) .....

jeffhenning's picture
Submitted by jeffhenning on May 19, 2020 - 1:20pm

Check out my comment above. I don't know what it is, but something about this smells wrong.

Having gotten electronics and instruments via UPS, etc. for 4 decades as well as seeing some fairly mangled packages with the contents OK, I'm curious as to the damage that tanked this amp.

Dimes to donuts that we will never be privy to that, brotha!

Jim Austin's picture
Submitted by Jim Austin on May 19, 2020 - 1:50pm

Among other issues, on the test bench the Aavik U-380 displayed a very high level of power-supply-related spuriae; something like -36dB @ 60Hz, relative to a 1 kHz tone with the volume control set at its maximum. The 3rd-order harmonic was at about -50dB, and even-order harmonics were lower in level. In other words: AC hum, at levels not expected in a high-tech class-D amplifier.

To me, and to JA, this looked like a grounding issue, so JA spent a lot of time experimenting with grounding schemes--no improvement--and he opened up the case to look for loose wires; none were found.

There were some other issues, but this is the one that seemed most clearly to point to some sort of shipping damage, if only a loose wire.

I remain committed to Stereophile's policy of testing all loudspeakers, digital players, amplifiers, etc., for which we perform a full review. Aavik knows that we expect another unit in soon for measurements, in a follow-up review. Aavik has committed to supplying one, I and I believe that commitment was made in good faith, and I expect it to be honored. But these are not normal times, and supply chains are disrupted. It's hard to say when that will happen.

Jim Austin, Editor
Stereophile

jeffhenning's picture
Submitted by jeffhenning on May 19, 2020 - 2:30pm

It's admirable that you have gone the extra yard to go into this. Thank you.

My point is this: I'm not understanding how this is "shipping damage" rather than lousy design or crappy construction... or both.

And, again, what may be even more embarrassing, if the packaging was intact, is that it means that your reviewer may think that a malfunctioning product is the best class D amp he ever heard.

This isn't our president lying and conspiring to cover it up. To call it a tempest in a tea pot might be assigning too much importance.

Any person with a bit of real knowledge, though, won't give this review any credence.

You have published it and have to own it.

If you know anything about the amp module used, PASCAL's are actually really good. The rest of the box is highly questionable.

Regardless, it really doesn't matter. We all have way better things to do.

Jim Austin's picture
Submitted by Jim Austin on May 19, 2020 - 2:40pm

I didn't take you for a hostile--my error, won't happen again.

Of course much of what you say makes little sense. The only thing I've told you about his hum at -36dB with the volume control at max. I didn't mention that when you lower the volume, the hum goes down proportionately. So at normal listening levels, we're looking at something more like -50dB, perhaps lower. Probably not audible.

Is the Aavik just badly engineered? We'll find out soon enough.

Your schtick--"you're all a bunch of idiots but I don't care, so nothing you say can hurt me"--quickly wears thin. This is a civil site, intended for courteous conversation among respectful people. Demonstrate courtesy and respect or go away.

Jim Austin, Editor
Stereophile

jeffhenning's picture
Submitted by jeffhenning on May 19, 2020 - 2:55pm

You have an incredibly thin skin. You may want to work on that.

Jim Austin's picture
Submitted by Jim Austin on May 19, 2020 - 2:56pm
John Atkinson's picture
Submitted by John Atkinson on May 19, 2020 - 3:31pm
Bogolu Haranath wrote:
This is not the first time this has happened to an audio component for review by Stereophile ......

It's been pretty consistent over the years - see my 1989 essay on this subject at www.stereophile.com/content/when-things-go-wrongit-hurts-me-too.

Bogolu Haranath wrote:
Are these manufacturers testing their products before sending them for a review and measurements by Stereophile? :-)

I believe most companies do. But one hypothesis put forward by, IIRC, Richard Vandersteen is that magazines are not sent samples that are manufactured by the experts on the production line but are put together by the engineers, who are not as skilled at actual assembly as they are at designing the products.

John Atkinson
Technical Editor, Stereophile

Bogolu Haranath's picture
Submitted by Bogolu Haranath on May 19, 2020 - 4:37pm

This raises the question, how many audio products are out there being reviewed by other audio magazines, which are not functioning properly, which get great reviews? ...... Many of those magazines don't test the audio equipment ..... Scary thought indeed :-) ......

Bogolu Haranath's picture
Submitted by Bogolu Haranath on May 19, 2020 - 7:26pm

Another good reason why every audiophile should read Stereophile :-) .....

davip's picture
Submitted by davip on May 20, 2020 - 12:58am

Class-D for $39,000
...AND it doesn't work properly

Absurd

jeffhenning's picture
Submitted by jeffhenning on May 19, 2020 - 1:46pm

In the past, I've called out marginal, high dollar products on Stereophile to be "absurd" and had Michael Fremer and his mob descend upon me. Be afraid. Be very afraid!

DaveinSM's picture
Submitted by DaveinSM on May 19, 2020 - 10:41pm

Succinctly and well put.

Bogolu Haranath's picture
Submitted by Bogolu Haranath on May 19, 2020 - 2:10pm

That -50dB third harmonic (approx. 8-bits) sounds like a tube amp ...... May be that is the secret to success ....... Just kidding :-) .......

Bogolu Haranath's picture
Submitted by Bogolu Haranath on May 19, 2020 - 2:32pm

Recently reviewed VAC Statement amp has -60dB third harmonic distortion, for example :-) ......

dial's picture
Submitted by dial on May 19, 2020 - 2:12pm

As for D'Agostino gear, I find the design extremely ugly. For the sonics I can't tell. Does an amp or a pre have his own sound ? Or is it the interaction with other devices ? So here speakers as it's an integrated with DAC ? Usually the power supply is crucial so I'll always prefer separates.

Anton's picture
Submitted by Anton on May 19, 2020 - 2:52pm

Didn't a similar circumstance afflict a darTZeel amplifier back a few years ago?

I think, also, a broken pair of interconnects by some other manufacturer were not audibly inferior.

I do recall a review or column where JVS was actually able to tell an amplifier had a blown tube and he was able to discern that, so not all problems are inaudible.

In the case of the darTZeel and the interconnects, I think the verdict was that the same units heard in proper operating condition had the same characteristics as the broken models, only more so.

Apologies for not remembering the brand name of the faulty interconnects.

Stuff happens. Luckily, high end gear is so good that even when it's broken it's still great.

daveyf's picture
Submitted by daveyf on May 19, 2020 - 6:31pm

On another forum I asked a question about this particular piece of gear...it was..
Does this Aavik integrated translate to $39k worth of gear? So far, the resounding answer seems to be no way, no how.
OTOH, there is also a well known NY dealer posting that he is so busy selling gear in the mega price ranges to folk who own $50M townhomes that he is working day and night taking orders...
So, if I am the folks at Aavik, I would suggest raising the price forthwith, after all...why miss out on this unusual selling opportunity. Only problem...they will need to get the darn thing to last as long as their warranty, lol!

tonykaz's picture
Submitted by tonykaz on May 19, 2020 - 8:44pm

This is Exactly what I would hope and expect from a professional Review: an accurate representation of the ownership experience.

So:

I feel like this is the best review Mr.JVS has done, maybe.

The Manufacturer should've completed a thourogh Durability test.

I feel for the Manufacturer, this device is probably a good piece with two or three minor issues piling-on, forcing a wreck .

Electrocompaniet would present an ideal ( or even Great ) Company for Port Townsend based Audio Adventuring.

Tony in Venice

ps. Over the last Decades I have purchased and sold hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Home Audio Gear that seldom performed as described by reviewers. Reviewers try to be supportive of Manufacturers. I have to agree with the ZU Audio guy's opinion on Amplification Quality: only a small few Amplifiers are outstanding.

foxhall's picture
Submitted by foxhall on May 19, 2020 - 7:30pm

I think he makes such an important point regarding DSD. Maybe we need more straight talkers regarding DSD support.

"All but one digital audio workstation worldwide is PCM. Because almost everything you get these days is PCM converted to DSD (footnote 1), it makes absolutely no sense. [In addition,] a mixed mode DAC really isn't optimal because the filtering needed for DSD is so different."

Kursun's picture
Submitted by Kursun on May 20, 2020 - 1:12am

Everybody is entitled to his/her thoughts.
Here is what Ken Ishiwata thought about DSD vs PCM:

https://www.whathifi.com/features/ken-ishiwata-forty-years-of-preserving-the-marantz-sound

davip's picture
Submitted by davip on May 20, 2020 - 2:18am

"...All but one digital audio workstation worldwide is PCM ... Because etc., it makes absolutely no sense".

No, there is One model of DAW worldwide that is DSD, but that's not the same as saying there's only 'one' DSD DAW worldwide (which is what his text might be taken casually to mean). The number of people who subscribe to a particular view is no guide to its validity, whether it be in science, religion, or audiophilia.

By extension, there are numerous Pro-ject turntable models worldwide but there's only one Kronos Sparta. I know which 'One' I'd rather have...

Ortofan's picture
Submitted by Ortofan on May 20, 2020 - 2:58am

... the (made by Pro-ject) E.A.T. Fortissimo turntable and F-Note tonearm?

davip's picture
Submitted by davip on May 20, 2020 - 3:08am

The Flying Lichteneggers -- it's almost Pythonesque, isn't it -- "I made this turntable, and so did my wife" !!

DaveinSM's picture
Submitted by DaveinSM on May 19, 2020 - 10:39pm

Class D and over $1,000/lb, I just don’t see the value in this product. That’s five times the price of solid silver per unit of weight.

Not that I judge the quality of components by these measures, but I would expect some magic to be happening here. Has class D come so far that they can charge multiples for it over class A or A/B amplification with massive transformers, huge capacitance, and elaborate heat sinking?

There are SO many other places I’d rather spend my audio dollars than a $38k class D integrated amplifier.

Ortofan's picture
Submitted by Ortofan on May 20, 2020 - 1:48am

... posted, then why are the objective test results not available - or been retracted? Some readers might want to see how the unit on which the listening tests were conducted actually measured.
https://www.stereophile.com/content/aavik-acoustics-u-380-integrated-amplifier-measurements

If the unit being reviewed was determined to be defective and/or damaged, then either withhold the entire review, or post an update to both sections after a replacement unit has been evaluated.

In the specifications section, the approximate number of dealers is shown as 6. On what region is that number based?
The Aavik website lists only two dealers for the US.
https://aavik-acoustics.com/dealers.html

Before dropping $39K on this unit, one might be curious as to how well - or not - it compares to the one-fourth the price combination of a Marantz PM-10 integrated amp and a Benchmark DAC3B.
The Marantz amp uses Hypex power amp modules and can output 600W into either 8Ω or 4Ω loads.
https://www.sarte-audio.com/sites/default/files/reviews/marantz_pm-10_hi-fi_news_review.pdf

davip's picture
Submitted by davip on May 20, 2020 - 2:05am

A loudspeaker to partner this amplifier:

https://audiofi.net/2019/11/boenicke-audio-w5-speakers-sleek-small-and-mighty/

georgehifi's picture
Submitted by georgehifi on May 20, 2020 - 4:40am

$39K
And uses the Pascal M-Pro2
https://www.pascal-audio.com/product/m-pro2/

That is also used in the $15K JR Contiuum-2
https://www.theaudiobeat.com/equipment/pics/jeff_rowland_continuum_2_lar...

That's also used in the $900 Red Dragon S500 amp
https://ibb.co/VmvR0sD

That are used in a $300 subwoofer plate amp
https://ibb.co/JjnrzXw

That all come from Sanway in China, that sold these modules on Alibaba a year ago for $100!! just like these.
https://ibb.co/NWnRPbJ

Cheers George

X