Aavik Acoustics U-380 integrated amplifier

|Columns
And it sure is pretty expensive.
Given all the milled aluminum in this thing, I'd hope that the delivery truck backing up onto it was the shipping damage. If not, then it's either shoddy packaging or shoddy manufacturing. I'm tending to think that it's the latter.
Of course, there is also one more option: the unit was malfunctioning from the start and still got a huge thumbs up. General audio review protocol is to do the listening session before measurements.
It would be very interesting to learn whether "the finest class-D sound that I've ever heard in my system" was made by malfunctioning, damaged amp.