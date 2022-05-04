You never forget your first gorilla

|Columns
my first 'my music' moment was when I had just turned 13, September 1979 when I was sititng on the floor in front of the tv watching the Dutch equivalent of Top-Of-The-Pops and Adam Curry, later of MTV, announced a new group that represented a new music movement. For 3 minutes I watched and listened hypnotized to the TV. I knew, this is my music, this is my (clothing) style, this is me. I'm alive. It was the song / music clip Gangster by The Specials.
I had my first 'gorila' moment 2 years later when I had collected and worked for my first hi-fi stereo set (a Dual record player (?), the Marantz SE1010 receiver and Technics SB4500 loudspeaker - all stolen during my first week a college, anyway). I sat down between the speakers on the floor and for the first time heard the music not coming from a speaker but from between the speakers, so instead of 2x mono 1x (real) stereo.