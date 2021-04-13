Re-Tales #8: A Lyrical Denouement

|Columns
Hi
"Lyric" means musically poetic ! It shows Mike Kay or whoever put up the stores name "Lyric" was indeed thoughtful. Could not be more appropriate name for this music related business.
Also, Lyric store logo looked so musical: an ancient Greek string instrument like a U-shaped harp with strings tied to its cross bar.
When I first looked at the store logo, I thought it was a replica of the logo of the world-renowned grand pianos: Steinway !!!!
Lyric Hi Fi is now gone as nothing physical will be immortal. Yet its fame might be eternal !
Jack L