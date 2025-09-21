News

UK Hi‑Fi Show Live Returns to Ascot This Weekend

Mark Henninger Sep 21, 2025
The UK Hi‑Fi Show Live is back at Ascot Racecourse’s Grandstand on September 27–28, 2025. Doors open 9:30am–5:30pm Saturday and 9:30am–5:00pm Sunday. Unlike hotel‑based shows, Ascot’s Grandstand gives exhibitors larger rooms and wide concourses, with more space between demo areas.

The Ascot Grandstand’s wide concourses are built to move people quickly, so you walk room‑to‑room instead of queuing for elevators. The show features audio demos, interactive workshops, a vinyl fair, and a Headphone Zone, along with free parking, and on‑site food and drink. The show has expanded the Headphone Zone and upgraded its food & beverage options for 2025.

A notable add‑on this year: the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is scheduled to perform a light‑classical program on Sunday at 3pm as part of SME’s launch of the SME Music label.

The event moved to the Ascot Grandstand in 2019 with a focus on high‑end two‑channel systems presented in larger, more controlled spaces than the typical hotel show floor.

If You Go

Where: Ascot Racecourse, Grandstand, High St, Ascot SL5 7JX, UK. Free, marshaled parking is planned in Car Park No. 3 (signed on the day).

When: Saturday–Sunday, Sept. 27–28, 2025; 9:30am–5:30pm (Sat), 9:30am–5:00pm (Sun).

Tickets: £20 day / £30 weekend (advance via Eventbrite or the show site); £15 day concession for Hi‑Fi News and Hi‑Fi Choice subscribers. Tickets can also be purchased on the day.

Show Guide: A digital show guide is slated to publish starting Sept. 20; printed copies are available on arrival. We’ll be there, watching for outstanding demo rooms and product debuts.

Company Info

UK HiFi Show Live
https://hifishowlive.com/

