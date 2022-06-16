Ensconced in one of the Hilton Long Beach's larger rooms, Tom Vu had intended to present an all-TriangleArt system until the Great Egyptian Shipping God in the Sky announced total displeasure at the state of the world. Demanding a sacrifice for our collective sins, GESGitS blew a gasket and chose as his victims TriangleArt's Metis loudspeakers ($59,999/pair), which never reached the Hilton Long Beach. Borrowed Usher speakers saved the day.

Even if all that glitters is not gold, it can make for golden sound. For turntables alone, we had a choice of three: TriangleArt's Maestro ($7500), Anubis ($15,000), and Master Reference ($39,990). Tonearms were the Osiris Diamond 12" ($8000) and Horus 12" ($4000), and cartridges the Apollo MC ($8000) and Zeus MC ($4000). You would have thunk that Zeus would have taken on GESGitS, but seduced by the artful triangle, he seems to have temporarily traded thunderbolts for vinyl.

Electronics: TriangleArt's P200 tube phonostage ($15,000), L200 tube linestage ($20,000), M100 tube monoblocks ($25,000/pair), and RA Ultimate AC power filter ($11,000). TriangleArt Rhea cabling held everything together. Which is what I'm trying to do after writing show report after show report. Zeus, could you please stop zoning out to music on TriangleArt's system long enough to send some super glue?

PS: Hearing the loveliest of music playing in the TriangleArt room, GESGitS eventually relented. Two days after the show, Metis made it back home.