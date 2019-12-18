Slow Listening

I think our ability to concentrate is what causes all the problems. We do it in audio and in normal, everyday life.
How often do we fail to hear key ideas in a conversation only to have to have someone repeat themselves? We really didn't start truly listening at the beginning of the conversation. How easily distracted we are. Did we make a prejudgement about the speaker's value?
The fact that when reviewing loudspeakers we talk about how "revealing" one model is over another. Mastering Engineers must truly be able to concentrate for long periods of time, and then be able to discern whether that tweek to a music file is better or worse and quickly hit "undo".
I think that true audiophiles really just listen and do not do anything else on occasion when really making an effort to listen "deep" in the music. I also think that not only does one have to make a commitment to listen "fully", but to also try and make a value judgement, often impossible to do, on whether this recording is better than some other one.
Now at 72 I do not trust my own hearing and leave the mastering to others to judge, My HF is gone and for me to think that I can make an honest value judgement would be wrong. I am just glad that I am honest with myself. If someone says that speaker system or pair of headphones is bright sounding, it probably would not seem so to me.
What I find interesting in the writers at Stereophile is that all of their systems are so totally different, and yet they all have made choices on what they think is "best?" or is it just what they prefer? This is truly an odd hobby and often frustrating at times.