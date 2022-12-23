Schiit Audio Tyr monoblock power amplifier

Solid State Power Amp Reviews

It's a not untypical tale. Two veteran engineers, Jason Stoddard, who had extensive experience in product design, development, manufacturing, and marketing (footnote 1), and Mike Moffat, who had an impressive track record designing hi-fi products (footnote 2), got together in June 2010 to start an audio company. What wasn't typical was the new company's brand name: Schiit Audio. What also wasn't typical was the company's business strategy. Instead of introducing a small number of very expensive products, an approach that's increasingly common in hi-fi (footnote 3), Schiit products would be affordably priced. What's more, affordability would not be due to subcontracting manufacturing to a Chinese company: Schiit products would be made in America. Schiit products would not be available from traditional audio dealers; instead they would be sold direct, with a 15-day money-back guarantee after purchase. (Schiit recently opened a retail store, the Schiitr; see the Specifications sidebar.)

Stereophile has reviewed several Schiit products since the company appeared on the scene. Some have been idiosyncratic, but all have been well-reviewed and offered generally excellent measured performance. One such was the Aegir two-channel power amplifier, which Herb Reichert reviewed in October 2019. According to the specifications, it offers up to 20Wpc into 8 ohms—I measured the maximum power as 28Wpc into 8 ohms—and cost just $799. The Aegir's output stage features a constant-transconductance topology called "Continuity," which was based on a concept developed by Robert Cordell (footnote 4) and John Broskie. According to Jason Stoddard in an email he sent Herb Reichert, "Continuity is an interesting way to get around the problems of transconductance droop and the mismatch between NPN and PNP output devices. ... [It] extends the benefits of class-A (linear transconductance) far past the class-A bias region [and] allows us to run more efficiently than class-A."

I've never reviewed a Schiit product in my system, but when I learned that Schiit was introducing a much more powerful amplifier, the monoblock Tyr ($3198/pair), which also has a Continuity output stage, I asked for review samples.

Describing
In terms of appearance, the Tyr resembles the Aegir, with a one-piece aluminum top and a front panel interrupted by a recessed gray subpanel at the base and black heatsinks on the sides of the chassis. However, it is almost twice as wide—16" vs 9"—and has a grille at the center rear of the top panel through which a pair of orange LEDs can be seen. It is also much heavier than the Aegir at 55lb per channel, vs 19.6lb for the smaller stereo amplifier.

The front-panel recess has a central button, used to switch the amplifier between standby and operation; the button is flanked by two white LEDs to indicate Standby (left LED) or On (right LED). The back panel features a central IEC AC inlet with an adjacent power switch, flanked by two widely spaced speaker binding posts. Balanced (XLR) and single-ended (RCA) input jacks are positioned beneath the AC input, with a switch to select the one in use. The Tyr is specified as being able to deliver 200W into 8 ohms (23dBW) and 350W into 4 ohms (22.43dBW). As well as the Continuity output stage, which uses 24 bipolar devices sourced from Toshiba, this balanced, differential amplifier features a discrete, current-feedback voltage gain-stage topology that Schiit calls Nexus. There are no coupling capacitors or DC servos in the signal path.

The Tyr's power supply is unusual for a solid state design in that rather than use high-value paralleled electrolytic capacitors after the rectifiers to smooth the DC and store energy, it echoes historical tube amplifiers in using a "choke"—a series inductor—to perform these duties. The advantage is said (by Schiit) to be better regulation of the DC voltages, ie, less ripple. The disadvantage is that the inductor has to be physically large—Schiit says that the Tyr's 12lb choke is the same size as the amplifier's 600VA power transformer—and has to have sufficiently low coil resistance to handle the amplifier's maximum output current. The choke-filtered supply feeds the Tyr's output stage; an additional regulated supply is used for the input, voltage gain, and driver stages.

Schiit says that a "microprocessor running custom firmware monitors all operational parameters, from bias to temperature to DC, and protects the amplifier in case of any fault, for near-bulletproof reliability." The standby light on the front panel flashes during the self-check when the amplifier is first turned on as well as when the microprocessor detects a fault.

Installing
According to Schiit's website, "Tyr is our most insane amplifier ever, designed for driving difficult speakers without breaking a sweat." To determine how much sweat I could coax from the review samples, I primarily used a Roon Ready MBL N31 D/A processor to audition the pair of Tyrs, connecting its balanced outputs to the amplifiers' balanced inputs with 3m AudioQuest Wild Blue interconnects. Speaker cables were 3m AudioQuest Robin Hoods. Because the amplifier's binding posts were too widely spaced for the cable's banana plugs to be plugged simultaneously into both, I used a short jumper cable for each channel.

Playback levels were controlled with Roon, and I compared the Tyrs with a Benchmark AHB2 stereo amplifier and a pair of Parasound Halo JC 1+ monoblocks. Speakers were my KEF LS50s, a loaner pair of GoldenEar BRXes, and the Mobile Fidelity SourcePoint 10 standmounts, in for review.

Listening
Starting with the KEFs, I was surprised how much of a sense of drive these small speakers produced, driven by the Tyr monoblocks. The pulsating percussion figure on "Song of the Stars" from Dead Can Dance's Spiritchaser (16/44.1 FLAC, 4AD/Tidal) propelled the song along to a greater extent than I had been expecting. Similarly, as long as I didn't play it too loud—<90dB(C), slow ballistics—the KEFs effectively punched the air with Joe Walsh's "Rocky Mountain Way" (AIFF 24/192 needle drop, from a 12" 45rpm single, ABC ABE 12002).

Footnote 1: See Jason Stoddard's Schiit Happened: The Story of the World's Most Improbable Start-Up. Stoddard worked for Magnavox and Sumo, and was responsible for the design of Theta's affordable Cobalt 307 D/A processor.

Footnote 2: Mike designed well-regarded audio products for Theta Digital and Angstrom; see stereophile.com/content/mike-moffat-re-creating-musical-event.

Footnote 3: See my discussion of why this is the lowest-risk business strategy for small companies.

Footnote 4: See my review of Bob Cordell's Designing Audio Power Amplifiers, Second Edition here.

georgehifi's picture
Submitted by georgehifi on December 23, 2022 - 4:37pm

Good to see an amp measured these days producing a proper looking 10khz square wave. Without the need of special camouflaging bench testing filters.

Unlike the even lower frequency/low power test with almost unrecognizable 1khz square waves that Class-D is shown to do in tests, even when using the camouflaging Audio Precision's AUX-0025 output filter. Which also hides the real truth of what coming out the speaker terminals.
https://www.head-fi.org/attachments/604316/
This "can" be fixed with moving the "switching frequency" from Class-D's 400-500kHz to what Technics did with their (rare as rocking horse ****) flagship amp the SE-R1 to 1.5mHz! switching frequency, but! you need output devices that can do this. Technics did it with the newish GaN output devices which can take such a high switching frequency

Cheers George

Apollo's picture
Submitted by Apollo on December 23, 2022 - 7:22pm

JA1, thank you for a great review and comparison with the Parasound and Benchmark amps. I am interested in your perspective on how the Bel Canto REF600M would compare. Thank you in advance.

s10sondek's picture
Submitted by s10sondek on December 23, 2022 - 10:05pm

Hi JA1,

Thanks for a great review, especially vis-a-vis your summary comment about the convergence of state-of-the-art solid state amplifier sound over the last decade or so. Such a comment would have been unthinkable 30 years ago in these pages (the shrill Stereo Review "all amplifiers sound the same" stance notwithstanding). It was valuable to me also to have you put into a broader perspective the magnitude of the differences between the amplifiers under comparison.

Also, I am not sure I have read in these pages many amplifier comparisons wherein loudness levels were at least attempted to be controlled and called out when differences were unavoidable. So thank you for doing that in the comparisons you made here in this review. Super helpful to see one crucial variable being controlled in the listening comments!

One question about the measurements: for monoblock amplifiers, I notice that Stereophile typically omits channel separation measurements. Presumably that is because there is thought to be very little cross-channel coupling with the use of separate chassis, power suppliers, etc. However, in practice I wonder how much coupling and bleed there actually may be. Have you ever tried to measure monoblock channel separation to test the underlying hypothesis that they would inherently outperform even the best designed stereo (shared channel chassis) types?

Axiom05's picture
Submitted by Axiom05 on December 24, 2022 - 6:37am

"However, in practice I wonder how much coupling and bleed there actually may be."

Just where is the coupling & bleed come from? Channel separation in the amps themselves is infinite, any limitation will be in upstream components, not the amps.

hemingway's picture
Submitted by hemingway on December 24, 2022 - 9:52am

Hello John and all,

I agree with the previous commenter s10Sondek, I also appreciate your willingness to describe something that audiophiles sometimes do not want to hear: after a certain point, solid state amplifier performance converges, and that the distinction between the sounds was minimal. This is the point of the design after all, which is to provide amplification without distortion.

I do want to point out that the Benchmark's weren't put in a fair fight, since a single ABH2 was used in stereo, whereas the other amplifiers were used in monoblock pairs. I wonder how the ABH2 would fare in a monoblock arrangement as against the Parasounds (i.e. use two of them). And given that how colossal and expensive the Parasound monos are in comparison to the diminutive Benchmark, that the single Benchmark is within striking distance, even as a stereo amp, is a huge credit to the Benchmark.*

Your comments about amplifier performance converging reminds me of one that you wrote about a vinyl ripping software and a/d interface, where you concluded that it was difficult or not possible to distinguish between the "live" turntable playing against a hi-res, digitized copy of the same LP played via a high quality DAC.

To me this confirms what we all seem to know but not everyone wants to admit... though Art Dudley did if I remember. Audiophile preference is picking a flavor of distortion. Records can and do often sound better than digital, but I have to admit that it is probably the distortions of the medium or playback mechanisms that make it so. The "perfect" digital copy can capture those distortions and reproduce them. Similarly, certain amplifier topologies, or tube amplifiers, can and do sound great. But it seems that it has to be because of the distortions they introduce that we enjoy. And there is nothing wrong with that. Its all for fun, after all.

Thanks for the great article.

*p.s. about the Benchmark amps, I wonder further that if they were used in an all Benchmark system (dac at full output, L4A, and monoblocks at lowest gain setting), one could realize further benefit because of proper gain structuring taking advantage of the low noise floor of the amplifiers.

X