Schiit Audio Tyr monoblock power amplifier

Good to see an amp measured these days producing a proper looking 10khz square wave. Without the need of special camouflaging bench testing filters.
Unlike the even lower frequency/low power test with almost unrecognizable 1khz square waves that Class-D is shown to do in tests, even when using the camouflaging Audio Precision's AUX-0025 output filter. Which also hides the real truth of what coming out the speaker terminals.
https://www.head-fi.org/attachments/604316/
This "can" be fixed with moving the "switching frequency" from Class-D's 400-500kHz to what Technics did with their (rare as rocking horse ****) flagship amp the SE-R1 to 1.5mHz! switching frequency, but! you need output devices that can do this. Technics did it with the newish GaN output devices which can take such a high switching frequency
Cheers George