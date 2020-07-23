Revinylization #8: Charles Mingus: Mingus Ah Um

|Columns
Great review. As much as I love those other iconic 1959 releases mentioned, 'Ah Um' is probably the single album that best captures the range of Mingus's shorter statements with a mid-sized ensemble.
Agree, it stands out above the others as a touchstone of jazz to come -- arguably more so than Ornette's -- with musical frameworks that honor and build upon past compositional masters (Jelly Roll, Ellington) while still allowing space for freer improvisation styles (referencing past trailblazers Pres and Bird). Plus, as you mention, there's the spiritual and political elements.
Interesting comment about Dolphy. Not so sure about reigning in (Dolphy is pretty out there on the 1960 Antibes and the '64 live recordings) or how well he would have fit in 1959. His solos might have ended up on the cutting room floor-- an unusual action for a jazz recording at the time -- as some others did (later resurrected on 'Nostalgia in Times Square' and the Mosaic complete CBS sessions box and I think some later CD/SACD reissues). But we do get a taste of what might have been on 'Mingus, Mingus ...' (etc.) when several of these compositions are re-recorded for Impulse, right?
Yeah, Ellington and Mingus also take up the most space on my LP shelves. Look forward to you tackling a future Duke reissue.
BTW - apparently Dolphy did first record with Mingus in 1960 on 'Pre-Bird' sessions (which seems not to have been released until 1961) though the later Candid recordings with Dolphy did come out before the end of 1960.