Why do this when bandwidth no longer requires compression? Seems like an answer to a problem that does not exist. Why find a solution to a problem you don't have?
In case you've been living amidst the seaweed at the bottom of the pond, MQA is a thing that's done to digital audio data—sort of a codec that is said to reduce the "blurring" repeated digital conversions cause. For high-resolution audio, MQA compresses data into a much smaller file or stream while retaining, it is said, the sonic benefits of the original high-rez audio (and also of "deblurring"). MQA appears to be genuinely clever and legitimately new, implementing post-Shannon developments in sampling theory that have not previously been applied to digital audio.
MQA is controversial, for good reasons. In the interest of making the sound better, it alters the sound the mastering engineer and musicians signed off on. It would replace open standards with proprietary ones—a big step backward, especially for internet-libertarian types who think information should be free (a perspective I respect but don't fully share).
On the positive side, MQA partisans (including esteemed recording engineers Peter McGrath and George Massenburg, multi–Grammy Award–winning mastering engineer Bob Ludwig, and hi-fi and music critic Jason Victor Serinus of Stereophile) love how MQA sounds. What's more, MQA takes small steps toward addressing provenance issues in digital audio (although in this respect it does not go far enough).
This new attack on MQA comes from "GoldenSound" on YouTube (footnote 1). His findings may seem damning, but there's less than meets the eye. I am not a partisan, for or against MQA. If I'm partial to anything, it's fairness, and GoldenSound's critique is unfair. MQA isn't perfect, but here it has been falsely maligned.
"GoldenSound" managed to get two music files accepted by Tidal and encoded in MQA. (Kudos; if I had known this was possible, I'd have done it myself a long time ago.) He presents results from two tracks: one with a sampling rate of 44.1kHz, the other at 88.2kHz. Inside these tracks, he embedded an impulse, white noise, a squarewave, a 32-tone test signal, "the entire RightMark Audio Analyzer (RMAA) test sequence," and a 1kHz sinewave at –60dBFS. The 88.2kHz file added two ultrasonic sinewaves (with summed amplitude very close to full-scale) and a series of full-range sweeps (right up to the Nyquist frequency, at levels that appear to be about –6dBFS).
Let's talk first about the high-rez (88.2kHz) data, since that's the easiest to dismiss. The 88.2kHz file embeds high levels of ultrasonic information, including those two sinewaves, the full-range sweeps, squarewaves, and white noise right up to 44.1kHz.
Ever since its announcement in October 2014, Bob Stuart and the MQA team have been clear that MQA is intended for music. It is not intended to deal with high levels of ultrasonic information (which are not found in music)—certainly nothing close to full-scale. Also well-established—nothing new—is that MQA by design allows more aliasing than other methods. It's hardly surprising that, in a file containing so much ultrasonic information, high-level aliased signals appear in the undecoded analog signal in the audible range. The high levels of noise seen in GoldenSound's data, too, would be lower with data that more closely resembles actual music. (Apparently realizing this too late, GoldenSound submitted a third file with far less ultrasonic content, but by this time MQA and Tidal had grown suspicious; GoldenSound's original files had been removed, and the upload failed.)
What about the 44.1kHz data? GoldenSound's test-file–embedded music tracks still do not resemble real music. The test file has very high levels of information at the very top of and above the audible range—right up to the 22.05kHz Nyquist frequency. In the test spectrum shown in the video, at 6:30, you can see the white noise going right up to 22.05kHz at what appears to be about –6dBFS. Parts of the RMAA test include full-scale information, also up to the Nyquist frequency. The squarewave's harmonics do the same, although with decreasing intensity as frequency increases, as squarewave harmonics do. Full-scale data at the Nyquist frequency is not something MQA, which is intended to optimize time-domain behavior and so is very careful about what it does near Nyquist, is intended to deal with; in contrast, a conventional DAC that employs a traditional brickwall filter would have little trouble with such data, although it would do the usual damage (if damage it be) in the time domain. Perhaps there is real, electronic music in the world that pegs the meter near 20kHz, but I wouldn't want to listen to it.
GoldenSound's –60dB, 1kHz sinewave is a low-level signal that is intended to test dynamic range. The result in his test file was high-frequency noise that was "only" 45dB below the signal level. This noise level is probably higher because of the issues I've already discussed, but even so, high-frequency noise 45dB below a –60dB signal—itself barely audible—won't be audible at all. (The much higher level of high-frequency noise in the 88.2kHz track was surely a result of the excessive levels of ultrasonic information in the file.) What GoldenSound's tests show, then, is that a bull in the china shop can damage the china. The solution is not to throw out the china but to keep out the bull.
GoldenSound's tests are a missed opportunity.
Why find a proprietary lossy "solution" to a problem solved by non-proprietary lossless, e.g., FLAC.
FLAC (and I'm assuming ALAC, as well) allows for discarding / optimizing bit-depth to match the needs of the source material (while remaining lossless), if bandwidth savings is needed. I want my music lossless, not the newest form of lossy MP3-like perceptual encoding (along with potential DRM limitations).
MQA potentially allows some disk space / bandwidth savings on the distribution end, but I'm paying for hundreds of Mbytes of download bandwidth, so I'm happy to download or stream full-sized lossless files, thanks.
If MQA does, in fact, improve the sound, then make it an ‘after process’ as people download or stream lossless and let MQA process the original file on my end after it arrives.
I can stand or fall as a stand alone processor, no need to insinuate itself between the listener and the ‘seller.’
I listen to MQA via my Meridian DAC streaming Tidal, so I am not a hater, I just want consumers to have the choice to ‘fold’ or not ‘fold.’ (Descriptions of Tidal remind me of the spice space ‘folders’ in Dune.)
As mentioned, as streaming hits lossless, MQA should become discretionary.
Let MQA make its case as an aftermarket toy.
I am not an "internet-libertarian types who think information should be free" and I am willing to pay for streaming, CDs, and vinyl. But I do take issue with a format that trades lossless files for lossy ones with REDUCED choice. Pre-MQA, one could choose her/his filter of choice, implemented on the "master" file - be it 44.1 or a higher rez one. MQA does away with user's flexibility, while at the same time also manages to charge us (either directly or indirectly). So, I don't mind paying, but when I do, I expect to get more, not less.
Why in the world would I want to use any lossy proprietary compression that limits my choice of DAC. I'm sure there is a reason you don't see MQA on any FPGA or R2R top of the line DACS.
Libertarians are all about property rights, intellectual or otherwise and privatization. Do you mean "internet anarchist types"?
"It's better than lossless!"
"It's bigger than infinity!"
I'll admit I'm not an audio engineer but if MQA has nothing to hide (and it very much seems they do ) then why didn't they let GoldenSound upload that third musical sample to vindicate themselves? They and I suppose you as well would rather folks pay for 'useless' at best algorithms and the chips/licenses to decode them.
I saw an absolutely genius thing in my newest Stereophile!
The “Reviewers Playlist” on Qobuz is a fantastic move! I hope it draws many new subscribers!!!
What a tendentious biased column:
A) GO didn't "attack" MQA he calmly and politely tried to demonstrate that it isn't lossless. The fact that you call that an "attack" - reveals a lot about your bias.
B) Wow, you appealed to authority to "prove" how good MQA sounds. So what?
Other experts don't like it. Neither proves anything. Is that your level of argument? Why do feel you need to "prove" MQA sounds good?
You wrote back in 2018 that MQA needs to be properly tested. Yet MQA has never let anyone do that. Why do you think that is? Maybe they have something to hide?
- Considering Internet bandwidth these days can easily accommodate true lossless hi-res audio.
- Considering that lossless (hi-res) audio CODECs for years can encode anything that comes along without the limitations of what MQA has deemed to be "music" based on their limited testing.
- Given that Qobuz has been streaming lossless FLAC for years up to true 24/192 without arbitrary limits like Tidal & MQA.
- Considering that Apple is going with ALAC for Apple Music and Spotify is coming out with their lossless stream (no evidence that it'll use MQA).
- Considering that MQA has never shown evidence for actual sonic "de-blurring" or that their DSP added any value to sound quality.
MQA is very much "last decade" technology developed prior to 2014, aiming at data bandwidth limited streaming and is now anachronistic. Why would audiophiles who by definition want the best quality want MQA now?
Why is this even being talked about in a mainstream audiophile magazine that's supposed to be promoting state-of-the-art fidelity? Jim, if you're trying to be helpful, why don't you start encouraging Tidal to stream true lossless audio and get with the future like everyone else and encourage Tidal to reverse MQA's data manipulation that has affected even 16/44.1 streams?
We know these days that MQA processing has been applied to the vast majority of the files with no actual oversight by the artists or production team so the claim of "what the artist intended" is meaningless.
The fact that GoldenOne had to submit his files to Tidal to get it encoded to MQA was the only way non-insiders (unlike John Atkinson) got a chance to examine test signals all these years. If MQA is all that great, why didn't they just encode stuff submitted to them including some true hi-res tracks by folks like Mark Waldrep years ago? I am personally aware of some other test signal material that would likely, relevantly demonstrate significant limitations of the CODEC but of course they would never allow these to be encoded/tested.
Face it Stereophile, audiophiles as represented by the comments above IMO have done the right thing and rejected this abomination which we never asked for. Letting this go "belly up" is exactly what respectable media desiring to promote the interests of the readership need to face up to unless as the title of this message suggests, you can give ONE good reason why audiophiles should support this now. (Promoting the agenda of a highly questionable company so they can make money to pay off their debts is certainly not an appropriate reason of course.)
To defend a technology, which is maybe not the favourite one, but misused by a self-proclaimed expert show real quality of a reviewer. Looking into the details and answers not only from MQA themselves turned golden sound into golden shower. And I am surprised how many of comments ride on losslessness, without ever checking the exact process as described many times in its basic procedure. Also I am surprised how many people dismiss the limits of bandwith still happening in a lot iof areas. And deblurring time smear makes a mqa file better than a lossless blurred one, like it or not .
I suppose, phase-correction might take place also on-board in real-time, instead of the multi-stage MQA unfolding process, i.e. using original flac or similar converted by conversion SW that reads required AD parameters from the flac file (meta data comes to mind).
That would be a rather open approach (definitely realistic if a contemporary PC was used in RT-phase correction process as is AFAIK already required for some levels of the unfolding process). The makers of MQA however have chosen not to follow that one.
Advantageously, an on-board / real-time phase-correction would permit direct comparisons of original vs corrected music peace, as the reference flac can be validated as such.
net-working and net-studying, when all family members are constantly connected, bandwidth does matter for many of us; not that mqa is the last word in bandwidth saving, mind you. I personally find irritating the fact that mqa does not allow for full software rendering, even though it should't matter soundwise. I also think that the "lossy" tag is rather misleading: if I understand correctly, any loss of information takes place exclussively at supersonic territory - someone please correct in case I got it wrong. Allegations for indecency etc do not really concern me as an end-user as long as I can stream freshly sounding hi-res music without having to sell an arm and leg. Artists' consent and royalties are mostly nominal of course as they always have been. By the way Jack Dorsey (of twitter) is the new Tidal owner, so I guess the whole thing is here to stay.
disqualifying tests which involve non-musical signals in turn means disqualifying development and oem-internal testing, and, most peculiar, practically all component test results ever published in Stereophile.
I believe your column here requires some corrections.
tx and best regards
HB
My Chord DAC does not support MQA, so I do care about purity of non-MQA encoded files. If GoldenSound's finding is correct that Tidal's non-MQA stream is in fact encoded, that would be a huge downside to Tidal for me, I may very well reconsider my subscription.
I have the same concern and it is interesting that Tidal responded by giving subscribers in Australia a choice between MQA and non-MQA files by changing the subscription options.
Using Roon you may choose between MQA and regular files. But GoldenSound claims that "regular" file hass exactly the same content as MQA encoded one, but with no MQA flaq, so it does not get decoded. That means music is degraded by encoding process.
The credibility and trust of MQA and Tidal are at stake in this dilemma and the lack of transparency is counter to current business ethics. Take consumers for a ride and they will respond with their wallets. The sarcastic and condescending tone of this article makes me question how much Stereophile is invested in all of this. A technical debate is one thing but taking sides is another. I think it is a missed opportunity for Stereophile not for GoldenSound. I was waiting to see how Sterophile would respond and it is a disappointing response.
I guess that if this is true " ..that a bull in the china shop can damage the china." I would be careful not to be seen as being too close to the china or be spending too much time protecting the china shop. Collateral damage is a real risk for Stereophile who is nurturing those who are in the perfectionist-audio pond with the kind of products they review on a regular basis.
who thinks "everything should be free." I pay for my music. But I am not willing to use a proprietary data format that restricts the equipment I can use to listen, and which demands royalties for that "privilege."
I used it when I had Tidal for a few months (before Qobuz was released in the U.S., I think). It was fine, but I did not notice anything so extraordinary. Then again, I was listening to it on my LG phone at the time, a V30, if memory serves, and Audio Technica headphones. Nothing esoteric or bleeding edge, but reliable for sound reproduction. In any case, I later switched to Qobuz, left MQA behind and have not missed it since.
I have, however, casually followed the discussions around the technology since then, and to be honest, I tend agree with a lot of people commenting here: what is the point?
I'm open to have my mind changed, but it seems that MQA is, as we might say in my native Brazil, a truly ingenious, high-tech, sophisticated, machine to straighten bananas.
“The data gets hashy above 22 kHz!”
- Are you a bat, or concerned about the delicate ears of the bats in your attic? Does your amplifier even cover that range? Can your speakers even reproduce that signal?
“There’s low-level noise below the low-level signal!”
- That’s already lost in the noise floor of your amplifier? Further lost by the distortion of your speakers? Further lost by the noise floor of your room? Or do you listen at a level that reproduces pink noise at 110 dB-A?
MQA is very clear that it chops up the signal and repackages the data in areas where the music signal is only a few bits deep — at the higher frequencies. So GoldenSound’s tests seem designed to exploit and exaggerate this design using signals that aren’t representative of anything anyone listens to for musical enjoyment. Using Bach’s Toccata and Fugue seems a better full-frequency-range and high dynamic range test file. Konstantin Reymaier has a recording of it from 2020 in MQA on Tidal and 24/96 on Qobuz. Maybe GoldenSound can do a follow-up analysis of both of those files and then listen to them and decide which he likes better.
And isn’t which one you like better the point? Because neither version is “accurate” and neither version will put you in St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna, but perhaps in my room and system MQA sounds best to me and perhaps it’s non-MQA for you, and how can you dictate to me which I perceive to be best?
As for Tidal, almost every album for which I can select MQA I can also select a 16/44.1 version. If the CD quality version is actually encoded in MQA my Bluesound Node would show the MQA signal, but it doesn’t so that argument seems like a red herring.