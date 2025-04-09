Montreal Audiofest 2025: Show Report Wrap-Up, More to be Added

This show report covers over a dozen exhibit rooms from the 2025 Montreal Audiofest. Inside, you’ll find systems that impressed with powerful bass, nuanced detail, expansive soundstages, and a few surprises that left lasting impressions. From statement-level setups to unexpected overachievers, this year’s show delivered a wide and vibrant range of sonic experiences.

A handful of other rooms were published individually in the days following the show; you’ll find links to those at the bottom of this report.

All prices listed in CA$ unless otherwise noted.

High-End Harmony: ArtistCloner’s Vision and Mundorf’s AMT Tweeter

ArtistCloner is one of those Montreal audio-show staples that embodies the aspects of our hobby I love most: great people, cool gear, a true passion for audio, and a drive for perfection. Something else I like about ArtistCloner: its demos always sound good.

That’s because ArtistCloner founder and chief engineer Sylvio Comtois is a tireless pursuer of great audio, in terms of both sound and looks. To paraphrase a French expression: Sylvio eats audio for breakfast. His demo this year, presented alongside his charming wife and show colleague, Isabelle Fortin, included a range of products from the company’s new Depth Wave X Series. Now, look at the photos on this page and note how the speaker’s driver compartment and the gear’s faceplates share the same “rippling waves” ceramic motif. That’s commitment to a vision, and to harmony. Sylvio once told me that he literally dreams about audio design. It’s embedded in the circuits in his brain.

I’m not sure how healthy that is, but it sure pays off for the rest of us who hear Sylvio’s products and demos. This year’s demo included three Depth Wave X Series products: the three-way tower speakers ($137,000/pair), which use a Mundorf AMT tweeter and deliver bass down to a rated 20Hz; the solid-state, class-A/B, 65Wpc stereo amp ($44,000); and the class-A JFET preamp ($46,000). Also in the demo but not part of the Depth Wave X Series were the company’s Pteros v2 power distributor ($4800), music server/library/DAC ($3600), and signal/AC cables.

Of course, with a series of audio products called Depth Wave X, the system had better be able to deliver deep bass, and it did—but there was also much more to hear, such as the nuanced pattern of notes vibrating, the colorful material texture of instruments, and the multitude of expanding harmonics that filled the recording venue and bounced off its boundaries. I heard a cello that sounded like it was in the room with me, and trumpet, vocal, and piano passages that were lifelike and mesmerizing.

The Sound Choice Showcases Fyne Audio, VPI, Luna Cables, Wattson Audio, LAB 12

Fyne, as in the Scotland-based speaker manufacturer Fyne Audio, displayed their Vintage Classic Gold X SP speakers with 10-inch dual-concentric drivers ($18,500/pair) and optional SuperTrax supertweeters ($5995/pair) in the room hosted by Ontario-based retailer The Sound Choice.

Partnering gear included a VPI Forever Model One turntable ($7750) fitted with a Benz-Micro Ebony TR cartridge ($3700), a Luna Cables Rouge SUT ($4850), a Wattson Audio Emerson digital streamer ($2025), and a suite of LAB 12 products: the melto2 tube phono preamp ($4900), the dac1 reference DAC ($3850), the pre1 tube preamp ($2600), and the 50Wpc, suara MkII class-A KT150 tube-based amplifier ($8000). Interconnects and speaker cables were by Luna Cables, while various other cables, accessories, and AC-related products were by Synergistic Research.

I didn’t get to hear the vinyl setup, but the digital one did not leave me wanting. Timbres rang true, and the system offered a transparent view of the various musical lines. Drum hits and cymbals sounded dynamic and authentic. Strings had tactility and texture. Instruments appeared distinct yet part of a harmonically connected whole, while Ella Fitzgerald’s voice sounded intimate, breathy, and hypnotic.

Kevro’s Monitor Audio & Rotel System Shines with Roon and Audience Cables

North American distributor Kevro set up a system that included a pair of Monitor Audio Gold 6G speakers ($9500/pair), a dual-mono, class-AB, 500Wpc Rotel Michi S5 power amp ($10,000), a Michi P5 Series 2 preamp ($6500), a Michi Q5 CD player/DAC ($8500), a Nucleus Roon server, and cabling by Audience.

Across several streamed songs, including Patricia Barber’s “A Taste of Honey,” which sounded so good through the Rotel/Monitor Audio system that I didn’t immediately recognize it. The system offered up lifelike timbre, intimate glimpses into singers’ breathing patterns, firm and muscular bass, a sense of unfettered musical ease, long-lingering decays, big images whose top I had to crane my neck to see, and a wide, vibrant soundstage that appeared like a performance stage inside the room.

The first thing I did when I got home was listen to “A Taste of Honey.” It sounded very good, but I missed the Kevro system’s version.

Dynaudio Contour Legacy Thrives with MOON by Simaudio and Nordost Cabling

I heard some sweet, sophisticated, expressive sound in the MOON by Simaudio room, from a system that included two products from the brand’s flagship North Collection series: the 125Wpc 641 integrated amplifier ($14,500) and the 681 network player/DAC ($15,500). Along for the ride were a pair of Dynaudio Contour Legacy speakers ($20,000/pair) and cabling by Nordost.

This system filled the large room with earthy tones and an effortless projection of textured, dynamic sound that could, especially when playing brass instruments, sound exhilaratingly lifelike and untethered from any soundstage.

Gershman Acoustics Teams with Eon Art, Oracle, and Cardas for an Unforgettable Demo

You want to listen to a system so good it challenges your ability to leave your seat? If that’s the kind of “kinky audio torture” you like, then the system demonstrated in this room will tickle your fancy.

It included a pair of Gershman Acoustics 30th Anniversary Black Swan speakers ($95,000/pair), a pair of Eon Art Boson monoblocks with integrated preamp ($186,000/pair), and an analog front-end composed of an Oracle Delphi Mk VII Reference Turbo Mk.2 turntable equipped with a 9.5" Reference 1 tonearm and a Corinth low-output MC cartridge ($30,625 for the package). Clear Beyond cabling by Cardas was used throughout. Also on the menu—but not playing when I visited—were an Oracle CD 2500 CD player ($22,275) and an Eon Art Tachyon DAC ($79,400).

I didn’t want to leave, but I had to. What I fought against to wrench myself out of my seat was sound that was touchable, curvaceously contoured, natural-sounding, and effortlessly enjoyable to listen to.

Marchand Audio Video, Davis Acoustics, Jadis, and Crescendo in Harmony

Have you heard The Wall? Not the Pink Floyd album, but a three-way, 51"-tall rectangular-parallelepiped speaker ($42,000/pair in the Walnut finish). Powered by a 50Wpc KT170 tube-based Jadis i70 integrated amplifier ($19,900) and an analog, tube-staged JS2 Mk.IV DAC ($12,000), The Wall didn’t just look like walls—albeit attractive ones—in the Marchand Audio Video room, or merely occupy the long wall they were set against.

With their side ports, these speakers are intended to be placed against the wall; they projected a wall, but not of the flat kind.

This wall was breathtaking: energy-field vibrant, multi-dimensional, full-range, seamless-sounding, peep-show explicit, and micro-dynamically charged, yet also capable of delivering explosive crescendos. That reminds me: the cabling used was by up-and-coming cable company Crescendo.

Marchand Audio Video Pt2: Advance Paris, Audiovector, Jadis, Fezz Audio, and Crescendo Steal the Show

Marchand Audio Video had a handful of exhibits at the show, including this one, which centered around an Advance Paris A12 integrated amp ($4285). Advance Paris? The name sounded vaguely familiar. Surely it was a new brand, I thought, before it hit me—I’d read about Advance Paris in a Mark Henninger-penned Industry Update published in Stereophile’s April issue.

Although Advance Paris has been around for 30 years, the French company’s products have just now landed on North American shores. The 190Wpc A12, which combines a solid-state amp with a tube preamp and is one of the company’s best-selling products, was being demoed with a music-streaming, DAC-equipped laptop and a pair of Audiovector R 6 Arreté speakers ($44,000/pair). These speakers employ an AMT tweeter and an extra rear-firing 3-inch midrange driver with its own dedicated crossover (it’s the third speaker pictured from the left). On static display were also several products by Polish manufacturer Fezz Audio, a brand we’ve been hearing more about lately—positively, not least in the pages of Stereophile.

This system cast a soundstage that filled its large-ish demo space in a way that sounded effortless, projecting an energized, composed, instrumentally-meaty presentation. Highs sounded extended, almost limitless in their projection while never sounding abrasive, but just right, open, and full of life.

Epic Bass at Marchand Audio Video: GoldenEar, Anthem, AudioQuest

In another of Marchand Audio Video’s rooms, there were two setups centered around GoldenEar speakers. The first I heard was fronted by the just-released two-way GoldenEar T44 speakers (around $6000/pair), fed by an Anthem STR integrated amplifier with a built-in DAC ($6000) and an AudioQuest Niagara 5000 power distributor ($7500).

On laptop-streamed Qobuz fare, the first thing that hit me was the amount of bass coming out of those speakers, specifically from what the company calls each speaker’s “long-throw quadratic active subwoofer,” which sounded like, well, a subwoofer. The sound generated a big picture—much bigger than I expected given the speakers’ slender appearance. The music was meaty, harmonically enveloping, and widescreen.

But if I thought the first system launched a lot of bass, it seemed almost paltry compared to the bass coming out of the second system’s three-way GoldenEar T66 speakers ($8000/pair), each of which has two “long-throw quadratic active subwoofers.” Fed by the same amp and power-distributor combo as in the first system, the T66s delivered music that was epic, weighty, detailed, effortlessly dynamic, and projected far into the large room. It was impressive to behold. Cabling for both systems was by AudioQuest.

Masimo Brings Marantz 10 Series, Bowers & Wilkins 801 D4, and DR Acoustics Together

Health technology manufacturer and multiple-audio-brands owner Masimo used a curtain to split its large exhibit space into left and right sections. On the right side, several recently released Marantz products—including its new Horizon and Grand Horizon one-speaker sound systems, which I reported on in last October’s Toronto Audiofest report—were displayed on podiums. The left section, behind another curtain, was where the listening room and demo were held.

Once I’d breached the curtain, I was met with a system of gleaming finishes, including the California Burl on a pair of Bowers & Wilkins 801 D4 Signature speakers ($72,000/pair), and the Champagne finish on two of Marantz’s new flagship 10 series models: the Model 10 integrated amplifier ($20,000)—two of which were used to bi-amp the speakers—and the Link 10n 2.1-channel streaming preamplifier ($16,000). The only product from the 10 series that wasn’t in the playback chain was, alas, the SACD 10 player ($16,000).

This system, which used an Antigone 3.0 power/grounding unit ($8995) and cabling by DR Acoustics, produced sound that was substantive and large-scaled, with deep-colored tones, fine detail, bold impact, a layered soundstage, and an engaging, bass-bounding musicality. Maybe next time, if I’m lucky, I’ll get to hear the SACD 10.

Audio Note UK’s Best-Sounding, Best-Looking Room Yet?

Two things about the Audio Note room: it was both one of the English company's best-sounding and best-looking exhibit rooms I've visited. Coincidence that both happened at the same time? Or were my intertwined senses—visual and of hearing—enhancing the experience of the other?

I don’t know, but the painting that took up the whole front wall, provided courtesy of A’yin Morradi of Montreal arts collective 16th Letter Entertainment, certainly added to the mood, as did local cellist extraordinaire and Audio Note music ambassador Vincent Bélanger, who assumed the live portion of the demos.

Of course, contributing to my experience was the gear itself, such as Audio Note’s class-A, 20Wpc 211-tube-based Jinro integrated amplifier ($48,000), which uses the same circuit design and topology as the company’s legendary Ongaku integrated amplifier but uses copper for its transformer windings and most of its internal wiring instead of the Ongaku’s silver.

It was the first time I heard it, and I loved it, although I was privy only to its amplifier stage. The Jinro was being fed by the company’s M3 RIAA preamp ($17,000), a TT3 turntable / Power Supply 3 ($25,000) fitted with an Arm Three/II tonearm ($3750) and MC IO II cartridge ($11,750), an AN-S4 passive step-up transformer ($11,350), and a pair of AN-E SPE-HE speakers ($18,500/pair). I didn’t get a chance to hear the company’s also demoed CD4.1X CD player ($22,000), but jazz played from LPs sounded spacious, room-filling, naturally warm, texturally explicit, and microdynamically tactile. Every note seemed distinct from the other but also perfectly in tune with it, threaded seamlessly into the musical fabric. The experience was spiritually nourishing.

When Budget Meets Performance: Auralis Distribution, Fosi, Matrix Audio, Focal

Even if you’re only casually familiar with the type of Chinese audio gear known for its off-the-charts price/performance ratio, you’ve probably heard of Fosi Audio. This Chinese audio electronics manufacturer has garnered a loyal following among audio enthusiasts on tight budgets. If you’re one of those people who live in North America, I’ve got great news for you: Fosi products are now available direct from Canada through Auralis Distribution. If you’re wondering if that means you’ll have to pay more to order from Canada, I’ll respond by quoting a line my daughter always tells me: “Don’t worry about it!”

The Fosi products I auditioned in the Auralis room included a 180Wpc class-D Fosi ZA3 (48-volt version) amplifier ($199), used in stereo mode, and a ZD3 DAC/preamp ($260). These mighty mice were paired with a Matrix Audio digital transport ($2750) and a pair of discontinued Focal Chorus 716V speakers ($1498/pair when last sold).

Of course, the sound of this system didn’t surpass that of the loftier-priced systems at the show—but still! There was power, drive, clarity, bass, an expansive soundstage, and a fun factor that comes from seeing how much good sound can be had for so little money.

Wynn Audio’s World-Class Demo: Vimberg, Metronome, Vinnie Rossi, Critical Mass Systems, Entreq, Crystal Cable

Wynn Audio had one of the best demos at the show, the kind that might make you go, “I wonder what bank has the laxest security?”

Peering at the brand names in the system, you’d think it was assembled by the United Nations. It included a pair of Vimberg Mino speakers ($57,500/pair) from Germany, a Metronome combo of t/AQWO2 transport ($51,500) and t/AQWO2 DAC ($50,000) from France, a pair of Vinnie Rossi Brama monoblocks ($87,000/pair) and a Brama preamp ($57,000) from the US, Critical Mass Systems racks, stands, and footers (also from the US), an Entreq Olympus Infinity T ground box ($8000) from Sweden, and Crystal Cable cabling from the Netherlands. Canada supplied the venue.

On classical music and opera pieces, I heard an intricately mapped-out reproduction of a performance stage populated by instruments and people gesticulating in front of me. Vocals and choirs sounded holographic, detailed, and lifelike. It all sounded so natural, opulent, and realistic that I couldn’t hear the system at all—just the recording, up close and personal.

Montreal Marvel: Baetis, T+A, Saturn Audio, Magico, Tough Nut, Silversmith, and Analysis Plus

A cellular biologist by education, Joe’s life changed course when he began offering advice in forums on how to use JRiver software with Baetis music streamers and did such a great job at it that he was recruited by Baetis founder John Mingo—known for his prickly demeanor—to do customer service for the company. Eventually, Baetis was passed down to Joe, who hasn’t looked back.

In honor of John Mingo, who passed away in 2022, Joe named his new flagship music streamer the Reference 4 Mingo+ (starting at $14,500). The unit, which can also function as a Roon endpoint, was shown at the Montreal show in the company of a T+A DAC 200 (DAC and preamp, $10,375), a 125Wpc solid state T+A A 200 power amp ($7970), a Saturn Audio 103C power conditioner ($2800), and a pair of Magico A3 speakers ($22,000/pair). Cabling was by Silversmith and Analysis Plus, while the company Tough Nut provided the isolation racks and platforms—some of the most beautiful audio furniture I’ve seen. From what I heard, those racks aren’t just eye-pleasers; they work very well, too.

With music streamed from the Mingo+’s internal hard drive, the sound was clear, detailed, and natural. Despite my being a little too close to the system, which was placed against a long wall in a very narrow room, it still produced a soundstage that was well structured and expansive, with solid imaging.

Room-Filling Synergy: Galion Audio, Pearl Acoustics, Tone Winner, Matrix Audio, Siltech, and Transparent Unite

Crossing me in the hallway, Galion Audio’s Thomas Tan stopped me to urge me to visit his room to hear the synergy between his company’s Galion Audio TS A20 power amp ($4995) and a new speaker by a company called Pearl Acoustics I’d never heard of.

I already knew Galion’s 20Wpc, solid state, Jupiter capacitor–equipped TS A20 sounded superb, so I assured him I would drop by, and I did—and boy, am I glad I did. Visually, the speaker, called the Sibelius ($12,900/pair with stands), was not what I expected; it’s attractive, but it’s a thin column with a single 4" driver. In his presentation to the crowd before the music started, Pearl Acoustics’ founder and chief engineer, Harley Lovegrove, a Brit based in Belgium, suggested that “Perhaps the best way to look at the Pearl Acoustics loudspeaker is by seeing it as a microphone in reverse.” From what I gathered, this meant that in a similar way a 1" microphone diaphragm can pick up the subtlest sounds and the full range of frequencies, the Sibelius’s driver was designed to deliver the same.

What about bass? “The driver sits on top of a large column of air, trapped inside our enclosure, with the only means of escape via the front port,” Harley said. “Just like a double bass, the air in our enclosure is suspended in such a way that as the driver compresses the air from above, the air is simultaneously forced out below, in perfect synergy and with an immeasurable loss of energy due to an almost total lack of internal vibration. This allows our loudspeaker to produce 36Hz with the same amount of energy as 20kHz.”

He concluded his presentation with, “Whenever anyone hears our Sibelius speaker with its tiny 4" driver for the first time the reaction is always the same. Utter surprise.”

“I’ll be the judge of that,” I thought. Turns out he was right. The ensuing drum solo and songs I heard on CDs played back through a Tone Winner TY-1CD transport ($1700) and Matrix Audio Sabre X DAC ($3000), with Siltech and Transparent cabling everything together, made me wonder what was going on. How could these speakers sound this big? Dynamics were stunning. Bass walloped. Tone was textural. Detail was granular. The soundstage was walk-through enveloping.

My takeaway? Harley and Pearl Acoustics may really be on to something.

Hearken Audio’s Dazzling Setup with Jean Nantais, Robyatt Audio, Miyajima, Bastanis, Cinnamon Audio, MasterBuilt, Yeti, HRS, Stein, and 432 EVO

Hearken Audio never fails to put on a demo that sounds very good and looks very good, with products that stray from the norm. Still, this year’s demo sounded particularly good.

The analog front end included a Jean Nantais Reference Garrard 401 turntable ($14,000, not including the Garrard turntable) fitted with two tonearm setups: the Glanz 1200s ($12,375) with a Miyajima Zero mono cartridge ($3420), and the Bird of Prey ($23,750) with a Miyajima Destiny stereo cartridge ($11,120), while digital duties were performed by a Cinnamon Audio Galle DAC ($22,000) fed Qobuz streams from a 432 EVO Aeon music server/streamer ($11,900). Electronics included a Miyajima stereo KSW step-up transformer ($4000), a Robyatt Audio mono SUT ($1450), a Miyajima EC-5 preamp/phono stage ($10,000), and a pair of open-baffle Bastanis Imperial Uno speakers ($85,000), each equipped with a 12" wideband driver and a 15" floor-firing horn woofer. The speakers were bi-amped via an SPL crossover ($3999) using a Miyajima 6B4G power amp ($7200) on the 12" drivers and a Miyajima OTL amp ($26,000) on the woofers. Completing the system was a variety of accessories and cables by Yeti, Stein, HRS, and Bastanis.

That’s a lot of gear, but if “keep it simple, stupid” is a motto to follow in most instances, this one wasn’t one of them, at least not if the ensuing sound this system produced was anything to go by. The sound I heard from this conglomeration of gear, with music sourced from a mono LP, a stereo LP, and a Qobuz stream, was, to quote Lucky, “magically delicious.” Sound like this is hard to describe because usual audiophile terms seem to understate the overall performance. So I’ll say this: imagine sound that is vivid, expressive, direct, articulate, open, vivacious, explicit, and off-the-hook musical, then multiply those qualities by three.

Gentec International’s Triple Play: WiiM, Klipsch, TEAC, Pro-Ject, and Ultralink

Canadian distributor Gentec International was showcasing three demos. Retailing for less than $3200 total, the first system I heard included a pair of Klipsch RP-8000F II floorstanders ($1298/pair), a Klipsch 10-inch driver–equipped RP-1000SW subwoofer ($1399), and a 60Wpc WiiM Amp streaming D/A integrated amplifier ($449). Gentec used Ultralink cabling in its demos. This system sounded much more open and powerful, and projected a bigger soundstage than I expected. It might be a great entry-level system to awaken the audiophile in young ’uns.

The second system was the room’s big kahuna, and speaking of big kahunas, Klipsch’s chief designer—and a humble one at that—was on hand to present the global launch of his new three-way, horn-loaded Klipsch AK7 loudspeakers ($27,998/pair). These come equipped with a 15-inch woofer and DSP for phase and time alignment, and are available with an optional Heritage active crossover ($5499) trickled down from the company’s Jubilee model. (On static display was a lone revamped La Scala AL6 speaker, also being launched. Gentec’s intention was to have the La Scala speakers set up to play music, but one of them got busted during transit.) The rest of the system included a 100Wpc WiiM Vibelink integrated amp/high-res DAC ($499), also being launched, and three flagship TEAC products: three dual-mono, class-D AP-701 amplifiers ($3999 each), a UD-701N streaming D/A preamp ($4599), and, not playing when I was there, a VRDS-701 CD player. The sound on Qobuz-streamed Jimi Hendrix? (God bless Roy’s soul.) Majestic, and as open as a country sky. The sound was transparent, articulate, effortlessly driven, and naturally balanced, with bass that was dynamic, limber, and substantial.

The third demo wasn’t playing music, but it was showing something innovative: Pro-Ject’s Configurator user interface, which allows a customer to custom-design their own Xtension 9 turntable from a choice of 17,280 configurations. Once ordered, delivery is expected in 30 days.

HIFIPRO Debuts Stable 33.33 with Davis Acoustics, Atoll Electronique, Goldring, Luna Cables, Nordost

This room was my kind of room. It wasn’t exorbitantly priced, and it projected the kind of sound I crave: full-walled, tingling with energy, texturally explicit, reverberatingly rich, and flesh-based physical.

The system consisted of a Stable 33.33 Immuable turntable ($5000)—special launch price of $6500 for both table and arm if ordered by April 25—fitted with a T11 tonearm ($5000), an MC Goldring Eroica LX cartridge ($1199), a pair of Davis Acoustics’ The Stage speakers ($14,999/pair), and a trio of Atoll Electronique products, including a solid-state, 160Wpc IN400 Evolution integrated amp ($9829), an ST200 Signature streamer ($3799), and an MM/MC PH100 phono stage ($749). Cabling was by Luna Cables and Nordost.

I didn’t get a chance to hear the digital front end, but the analog one sounded superb. On the album Somethin’ Else by Cannonball Adderley, the sound was expansive and tall, occupying the whole front wall. Davis’s trumpet was positioned top left, Adderley’s sax top right, while Hank Jones’s piano notes spread out in a colorful array in front of me. Instruments delivered rich harmonics, sensuous tone, and vivid, touchable presence.

Two things: first, this was the second time I’d heard Davis Acoustics speakers, and they wowed me both times. Second, it is my opinion that the Stable 33.33 Immuable turntable/tonearm package is a bargain at $10,000, let alone $6500. I want one, badly.

Bliss Acoustics Transcends with CSPort, J.Sikora, Etsuro Urushi, AudioNec, Luna Cables, Modulum, Nagra

If you like sound that’s so direct and intimate it feels like you’ve got a close-up view of everything that went into the recording mic—and who doesn’t?—then the Bliss Acoustics system that was demoed could be right up your alley.

Playing when I was there were a CSPort TAT1M2 turntable ($42,950) fitted with a J.Sikora KV9 Max tonearm ($16,450) and an Etsuro Urushi Cobalt cartridge ($6300); a string of CSPort electronics including a C3EQM2B phono stage ($17,000), a C3PR preamp ($25,750), and a 30Wpc, GM70-tube-based GM70PA-C power amp ($30,500); and a pair of 97dB-sensitive, open-baffle AudioNec OBI Max Black Edition speakers ($41,500/pair). Cabling was by Luna Cables and the equipment rack was by Modulum. Also being demoed but taking a break were a J.Sikora Standard Max turntable ($31,500) along with a collection of Nagra gear, including a Classic DAC II ($24,500), Classic PSU ($21,000), Streamer ($6500), and Compact phono stage ($6900).

I heard Louis Armstrong’s trumpet blow with such veracity of tone and textural tactility—and his singing sound so up-close and personal—it felt as if he were performing live for me. When a jazz band played, they sounded transposed into the room. The music was alive, spontaneous, highly descriptive, fresh-paint vivid, and micro-resolved. It was a revelation.

Focal & Naim Reimagine High-End Simplicity with the Diva Utopia

The most painstaking part of writing a show report is listing and pricing each demo’s components. It’s a momentum killer: model numbers, brand names, currencies, prices (is it per speaker or per pair?)…they all blur together after a while, which is why the Focal–Naim room report felt like a treat.

The main demo in the Focal–Naim room—there were six demos in total—was the Diva Utopia one, which consisted of a pair of Diva Utopia loudspeakers ($49,999) and...that’s it! There’s nothing else. Thanks for reading, and come again!

Okay, it’s not that simple. The Diva looks like a speaker, but it’s more of a complete system, minus whatever is streaming music into the Diva’s internal DAC, which supports WAV, FLAC, and AIFF up to 24-bit/384kHz, as well as DSD64 and DSD128. The Diva employs a beryllium tweeter and class-A/B amplification (developed by Naim) to drive each driver, and comes in a felt jacket.

Via Qobuz streams, the sound was solid, clean, and impactful, yet it also offered finesse and an introspective quality that revealed the depths of the soundstage and the structure of notes. The Diva may not be for everyone, but it’s for those who want top-notch sound without the usual boxes, wires, and potential incompatibilities. It’s an optimized package that takes the guesswork out of the equation.

