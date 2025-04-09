Montreal Audiofest 2025: Show Report Wrap-Up, More to be Added

|
In my small-medium sized dedicated listening room these are some of the most enjoyable loudspeakers I have ever heard. Where they truly excel is in listener-engagement. They are not the last word in low bass and they look so ordinary-no curves like YG, Estelon, Vivid, et al, no space-age inert cabinets like Magico, Acora, Stenheim et al, but they amaze nonetheless. I would go so far as to to say that no loudspeaker features a better tweeter. It seems that most retailers and demos have featured Naim, Moon, or Luxman solid state electronics which I suspect has more to do with distribution than true synergy. I am loving mine with an ARC Ref 150 SE and Ref 6. Due to their limited production and similarity to the previously reviewed Contour 30i reviewed by Robert Schryer in August of last year, I have no illusion that these will be reviewed by Stereophile but they are very special. The first order crossover with Mundorf caps, Van den Hul wiring, and the borrowing of mid-bass and bass drivers from the discontinued Evidence Platinum line of loudspeakers that once sold for $85,000 all help explain the result. Those who found Dynaudio's sound a bit too polite will be surprised with the warmth. I am not affiliated with Dynaudio or in the audio biz.