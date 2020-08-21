|Columns
Lenbrook Presents the NAD M33 BluOS Streaming DAC Amplifier
Stereophile Staff | Aug 21, 2020
LIVE: Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 12:00PM ET
Join us when Lenbrook presents a deep dive into the NAD M33 BluOS Streaming DAC Amplifier, with an overview of features and benefits, including an in-depth look at their novel Eigentakt amplification technology.
On hand to present the product and answer your questions during the live webinar:
Greg Stidsen, Chief Technology Officer for Lenbrook International
Cas Oostvogel, Product Manager, NAD
Bruno Putzeys, Co-founder, Purifi Audio
Be sure to register now and be part of the discussion:
