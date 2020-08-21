Lenbrook Presents the NAD M33 BluOS Streaming DAC Amplifier

LIVE: Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 12:00PM ET

Join us when Lenbrook presents a deep dive into the NAD M33 BluOS Streaming DAC Amplifier, with an overview of features and benefits, including an in-depth look at their novel Eigentakt amplification technology.

On hand to present the product and answer your questions during the live webinar:

Greg Stidsen, Chief Technology Officer for Lenbrook International

Cas Oostvogel, Product Manager, NAD

Bruno Putzeys, Co-founder, Purifi Audio

