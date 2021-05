LIVE: Friday, May 21, 2021 - 12:00PM ET

Join Bill Voss, Technics Business Development Manager in the US and Frank Balzuweit, Business Development Manager for Technics in Europe in celebration of Technics 55th anniversary introduction of the new Reference Class SU-R1000 Digital Integrated Amplifier as they present a live webinar discussion with demos of the key features and technology in this incredible new model.

Topics to be covered:

Technics Digital amplifier technology

JENO Engine Jitter Elimination and Noise-shaping Optimization

LAPC Load Adaptive Phase Calibration (demo)

Gan-FET High-Speed and Low Impedance Power devices

ADCT Active Distortion Cancelling Technology

ASSPS Advanced Speed Silent Power Supply

Intelligent Phono EQ (demo) 7 Accurate Phono EQ Curves Phono Response Optimizer Crosstalk Canceller

Video demonstrations

Q&A to follow

Be sure to register now and be part of the discussion: