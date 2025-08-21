Digital Processor Reviews

Sidebar 1: Specifications Description: Two-channel D/A processor. Digital inputs: two electrical (S/PDIF on RCA and BNC), one USB. Analog outputs: stereo pair balanced (XLR), stereo pair single-ended (RCA). Supported formats: PCM up to 384kHz, Native DSD up to 8×.
Dimensions: 18.1" (460mm) W × 2.9" (110mm) H × 11.5" (295mm) D. Weight: 22lb (10kg).
Serial number of unit reviewed: EDA220689. Designed and manufactured in Greece.
Price: $9999. Number of US dealers: 19. Warranty: 2 years standard; 7 years and lifetime optional.
Manufacturer: Ideon Audio, Parren 6, Neo Psychiko, 11525 Athens, Greece. Tel: +30 (210) 6199887. Email: info@ideonaudio.com. Web: ideonaudio.com. US distributor: Audio Skies. Tel: (310) 975-7099. Web: audioskies.com.
