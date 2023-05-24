Estelon's New Aura Loudspeaker

Estelon's new entry-level Aura loudspeaker ($19,900/pair) is as notable for its sound and unique design as for its departure from premium pricing. Every driver in the Aura, from the Scanspeak 1" soft-dome tweeter to its two 5" SB Acoustics mid-woofers and 10" Faital woofer, is new.

Allied with the excellent Moon 860A v2 monoblocks that I've reviewed; Moon 740P preamp; Moon 820S external power supply; dCS's superb Rossini CD/SACD transport, which JA1 reviewed; dCS Rossini Apex DAC with Rossini Master Clock, all of which I've reviewed; and Crystal and Siltech cabling, the Estelon Aura sounded quite fine with a strong midrange.

Why I did not take note of the music I was listening to during my visit is anyone's guess. Perhaps I couldn't find it on my music identifier app. That was certainly the case with some of the German pop and traditional music tracks I encountered during the show.