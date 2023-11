Presenting the new GoldenEar T66 floorstanding speakers ($6900/pair in Gloss Black, $7200/pair in Santa Barbara Red), Ken Forsythe (AudioQuest), aided and abetted by Chet Pelkowski and Chris Volk (both from GoldenEar), got down and dirty, and insisted I join in. I did!

Whether streaming pianist Paul Novotny’s take on "My Favorite Things" or an epic version of "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" performed by a practically out-of-body Sara Bareilles, this system cast a massive soundstage that seemed to take over the floor.

Adding up to $42,000, the system included an Aesthetix Audio Mimas integrated amplifier ($8750 w/options), Hegel Viking CD player ($5000), Aurender A15 Streamer ($8500), Pangea Vulcan rack ($199.95), AudioQuest PQ-707 power conditioner ($1299.95)—and, of course, AudioQuest wire and accessories: the NRG-Z3 AC power cable ($349.95/2m), Blizzard AC power cable ($895/2m), Pegasus XLR interconnects ($1995/1m pair), Black Beauty XLR interconnects ($995/1m pair), Cinnamon RJ/E Ethernet cable ($109.95/0.75m), Robin Hood ZERO BiWire Combo speaker cables ($4470/10' pair), and AQ Fog Lifters ($149.95/set of 8).