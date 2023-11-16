The Audio Note Room

Audio Note’s Adrian Ford-Crush maintains a sweet vinyl stash. So whenever time allows, I hide out in his room and check out the sounds. For this show, all the way from London, Ford-Crush brought Count Basie's fantastic Roulette recording Chairmen of the Board, a Blue Note Classics edition of Hank Mobley’s hard bop treatise No Room for Squares, Cannonball Adderley’s Quintet Plus, and Mad Professor’s 40 Years of Dub.

He also brought a very affordable (by audiophile standards) Audio Note system to play his vinyl: a TT Three Turntable with PSU1 ($9410), IQ 3 MM Phono Cartridge ($1311), Arm Three/II Tonearm ($2465), and M5 Phono Pre Amplifier ($15,840). For those smaller, silver discs, he brought a CD4.1X Integrated CD Player ($14,331). Amplification was provided by two 18Wpc Conquest Silver Signature mono power amplifiers ($30,170/pair). The loudspeakers were AN-E SPx Ltd Field Coil ($65,000/pair). Cables, of course, were also by Audio Note.

Much of this system has been at past shows, but the field-coil loudspeakers were new, at least to me. As with all Audio Note systems, the sound was pure, engaging, and affecting.