Nexxus Audio Technologies

Nexus Audio Technologies' Walter Schofield presented a rig consisting of the VPI Avenger Direct turntable with Fatboy tonearm ($36,000), VPI Shyla cartridge ($2500), and Primare R35 MM/MC phono preamp ($2000); the 432 EVO Master Music Server with Roon core endpoint ($18,000); the Primare PRE35 Prisma DM36 streaming preamplifier featuring the new DM36 advanced DAC module with MQA processing ($5250); and two Primare A35.2 stereo amplifiers ($3900 each) bridged to mono. Walter also presented the Stenheim Alumine Two.five Loudspeakers ($23,500/pair) in their North American debut, a full loom of interconnects, power cables, and speaker wire by Anticables, and a Pangea Audio Vulcan Five Shelf audio rack ($250).

Once I settled into my listening seat, there was no denying the low noise floor, musical purity, and engrossing soundstage of this mighty rig. Yuko Mabuchi’s piano trio album streamed through the room, sounding super spatial, effortless, dynamic, and natural. The speakers disappeared. Piano had weight and tone, and I could practically see the drummer’s hands as he stroked the drumheads, evincing an entirely different sound from sticks on heads. Revelatory!