The Apple Tree Room

Where is it made and by who ?
it looks fragile , doesn't it ??
I would've Stocked it in my old 1980s Esoteric Audio.
At my age, I feel frightened that it's breakable, is it?
Tony in Florida.
ps. it sure grabs my eyes!!!
(All prices are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.)
The room occupied by Canadian distributor Apple Tree was a revelation, and probably not in the way you might imagine. Its system used the same integrated amp that I bought and use—the Italian 37Wpc, class-A Grandinote Shinai. I know that amp well, so I was curious to hear it at the heart of another system, this one featuring a Transrotor Fat Bob S turntable ($7520) fitted with a Tru-glider Pendulum tonearm ($5900) from Canada's Integrity Hi-Fi, a Benz Micro Glider SH Cartridge ($1380), and a Grandinote Cell lV phono preamp ($11,000). This tonearm is fascinating: Instead of a bearing, it's suspended at the balance point by a piece of fine monofilament. What's more, the headshell pivots to maintain alignment with the record groove.
But the speakers intrigued me most: the dual concentric, horn loaded, full-range BSC Research Dundee 8 ($19,850), a design about as different as you can get from my Focal Aria K2 936s. Cabling was by a defunct company, while AC power conditioning was handled by a Synergistic Research Powercell 8UEF ($4400).
The sound was a little darker and softer than I'm used to hearing from the Shinai in my own system. At first, I was a little put off—but this darker sound grew on me. I settled into its charms—the earthy rhythms, the sensual undercurrent, the organic cool-buzz flow—as if it were whispering sweet nothings. Before I knew it, I was awake, and thought, "that was nice." My change of perspective surprised me, although I'm not sure what it all means, if anything.
The headshell reminds me of the Vestigal arm, but in an entirely different plane.
What's old is new again