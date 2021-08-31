Analog Corner #313: Cyrus Audio Phono Signature, QHW Audio The Vinyl, Shaknspin, X-Quisite SUT X-20

|Columns
Egads, "to ease the pain" as justification.
This is the very guy that un-reasonably priced gear manufacturers turn to to get Glossy-Mag prominent coverage.
Analog Planet seems like a Marketing Tool of the Crazy Priced, I don't like it and I object. ( I'm a paid subscriber )
Tony in Venice Florida
ps. seems like the world's best turntable manufacturer should've had the World's best Audio writers like Mr.HR, Mr.KM, Mr.K Rubinson which kinda showcases their motives.
ps. It might be a great value Mr. Harry Weisfeld's point of view on this transducer.