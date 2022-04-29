American Sound's Second Avantgarde System with Phasemation, VPI, Analog Relax

American Sound presented a second demo in the suite's smaller room: Avantgarde Acoustics' Uno XDs, a smaller model soon to be upgraded to G3 status, driven by Japan's Phasemation amplification.

Another noteworthy debut: a Japanese Analog Relax EX1000 phono cartridge (below) with a body made of 2000-year-old Yakusugi Cedar. Here, it served as transducer on a VPI Avenger turntable. Another fine showing.