My Back Pages

We need a new word

Robert Schryer  |  Dec 29, 2020

When I first heard the word "audiophile," I loved it. It sounded fresh and dignified. I related to it instantly. An audiophile! I loved the whole idea of it, the focus on music, on sound. That was me! I'd found myself! And people like me. Other audiophiles, who lived all over the world. To paraphrase Tom Petty, it was like a first flash of freedom.

I also, as perhaps befits an audiophile, loved the sound of the word. Au-di-o-phile. It rolled down the tongue then leaped off on a fresh blanket of air. It had the ring of perfect sense to it. Who wouldn't want to hear their favorite music in the highest fidelity possible, undefiled?

Okay, I was naãve. My exuberance was met with widespread indifference. Turned out pretty much everyone, including my clique of best friends who were music freaks like me, couldn't be bothered to do what I considered a no-brainer and upgrade to systems that made their favorite music sound better! Hello? But it didn't matter. I was happy as a clam.

My passage into audiophilia happened in the 1980s. It was a great time. The hobby was bustling like a sweaty Thai bazaar. Innovative, landmark, inexpensive products made by iconic brands like NAD, Sugden, Totem, Audiolab, and Revolver popped up at perfect times to keep a buzz going. Say what you will about CDs and their arrival, the new format mixed things up. Suddenly, we had a new source to play with, and it came from the future.

Of course, there were growing pains for many of us. We got so hung up on trying to replicate the real thing and hear every detail from our systems that we almost forgot about the music. Dark Side of the Moon's Alan Parsons said so much: "Audiophiles don't use their equipment to listen to music. Audiophiles use your music to listen to their equipment."

In the process, we developed a psychological condition debilitating enough that it was given a Latin-flavored name: audiophilia nervosa.

Okay, so it didn't make it into the DSM, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. In fact, it was a joke—but it was no joke. I personally knew audiophiles who, at their wit's end from being unable to enjoy the sound of their hi-fis no matter how much detail they got them to reveal, jumped ship in order to preserve their love of music. I almost became an audiophile casualty myself, but I pulled through in a moment of rock-bottom clarity. I discovered that not everything was as it seemed.

I figured out that I didn't need the real thing or gobs of steely sparks to the face. I just needed to remember that there is a sound I want to hear. There is sound I want to hear less of, and different types of sound I want to hear more of. It's a philosophical template that keeps me on the straight and narrow.

As far as I know, in no hobby but ours is the idea of aiming for perfection—for the "real thing"—so central to the journey. There are other off-putting things, at least in the stereotype: That it's necessary to be endowed with special skills. That only a privileged few can afford it. It was all too much for the average music lover, who couldn't understand why it was so important for a stereo to reproduce as clearly as possible the rustle of sheet music between movements.

It's there, in the gulf between us and the rest of the world, that I started to sour on the word "audiophile." The very thing I loved so much about it in the beginning—that it made me feel part of something bigger than me—now felt too confining. Too many people who might otherwise be curious about what we're doing can't see past the clichés. I get the sense that they themselves are afraid of becoming a cliché.

Lately, in the present-day, in this climate that's pitting us more than ever against each other, I've started to think the time might be right for our hobby to put its best foot forward, to make an effort to ingratiate itself with everyone who loves music.

A funny thing—weird, awkwardly so, not funny–ha-ha—happened to me recently. I was listening to my vinyl rig downstairs with my son when, for the first time, he started talking about sound in parcels, as audiophiles do: "There's no bass," he pointed out. "Did you hear the keyboard in the back?" "You can really hear its skin vibrating." It almost seemed he was trying to impress me. I'm sure my face lit up, and like a proud papa, I said, "You sound like an audiophile!"

At which point my son turned to face me and, with pity-tinged concern, said, "But dad, that doesn't mean I want to be an audiophile." It fell out of his mouth with a thud.

"No, of course not," I said, averting my gaze. Then, the coup de grâce: "That stuff is more for people your age."

"Wrong," my inner audiophile shouted, in defense of great sound. "It's for everyone." Ironically, I didn't say it out loud.

The truth is that, whatever word we choose, I will always be an audiophile, sworn to the divine trinity of audio gear, sound reproduction, and music. I feel like an audiophile.

But words aren't benign. They elicit emotions and opinions. They bring baggage and have consequences. If calling ourselves audiophiles means that average music lovers want nothing to do with us, then maybe we should stop doing it. Maybe we can find a new word, or maybe we can get by without a word: We're just people who really like music and enjoy listening to it in the highest fidelity, on the best equipment we can afford.

Two days after that exchange with my son, I stopped him in the hallway of our house and said, "Hey, not asking as an audiophile. Want to listen to Talking Heads in great sound?"

You should have seen his smile. It was spontaneous and toothy and so full of potential it made me feel 100 pounds lighter

COMMENTS
Poor Audiophile's picture
Submitted by Poor Audiophile on December 29, 2020 - 11:31am

"We're just people who really like music and enjoy listening to it in the highest fidelity, on the best equipment we can afford." That sums up where I'm at.
It reminds me of something SM(how I miss him & "The Entry Level")wrote,"What is that thing that we do when we do that thing that we do. Listen to music. On the Hi-Fi". Not sure I've got the quote correct as I couldn't find it.

It doesn't matter to me what others think.But,hey that's me.
I do what I can with what I can afford(hence my screen name).
I'm just an average working stiff. I know there's always the "musical" vs "accurate" debate. I want my system to let me hear as much of what's on the recording as possible so I can enjoy the music.
I'm also a "car guy"(mostly American classics, though I wouldn't say no if someone gave me a classic R.R. or Bentley!) so maybe call me an "audio guy". Or not.

bsher's picture
Submitted by bsher on December 29, 2020 - 12:00pm

I think any discussion of the problems with this hobby has to include financial concerns, as well. Stereophile addresses this in its Recommended Components pieces, acknowledging that a satisfying system can be built from a few hundred dollars, but the vast majority of writers, reviews, and readers focus on the high end, to the serious detriment of the hobby. I am 52, so came up in the CD era, just missing the era when the difference between a $5,000 cartridge and a $50,000 one mattered. Now, with streaming taking over, my dream system costs well below $20,000: hardly pocket change, but nothing compared to some of the products reviewed here and elsewhere.

JoeE SP9's picture
Submitted by JoeE SP9 on December 29, 2020 - 2:25pm

I have been bothered by the unwarranted derision that has been attached to the word. There is an entire generation of "audiophiles" who eschew calling themselves that. For some reason they think the term means the biggest gear snobs there are.

All I can say is, the only snobs I've ever met in 50+ years with this passion have been a couple of salesman. Without exception, every audiophile I've ever met has been open, friendly and eager to have someone else appreciate what they have assembled. That's not snobbish behavior by any standard.

On sites like AK there is a lot of derision for "audiophiles". IMO it's mostly perpetrated by a bunch of bottom feeders who begrudge anyone spending more than they think appropriate. They also have a tendency to be infatuated with vintage Silver faced Japanese receivers and truly horrid sounding speakers such as TRS Mach Ones or any number of Japanese "Kabuki" speakers.

They boast of how little they've spent to achieve what they think is higher end sound, NOT. Sometimes I think their problem is nothing more than a case of the green eyed monster.

tonykaz's picture
Submitted by tonykaz on December 29, 2020 - 2:53pm

Audiophiles exhibit stereotypic behaviours.
The world knows us as Audiophiles.
Maybe you are a wanna-be outsider, as am I.
I'm unique, I'm not at all typical, I created my own unique personalities and behaviours.
Embrace it, besides, everyone already knows that you are totally unique. ( and even a sumtimes audiophile + much more )

Tony in Venice Fl.

John Atkinson's picture
Submitted by John Atkinson on December 30, 2020 - 4:11am
Good to see you on the website again, Tony in Venice FL

And great photo, Rob.

John Atkinson
Technical Editor, Stereophile

tonykaz's picture
Submitted by tonykaz on December 30, 2020 - 5:08am

I wish that I'd thought to compliment Mr.Rob earlier.

Thank you for that "welcome back", the threat of a "Stereophile Vacation" has me angry. ( a once in two years experience, threats will not be tolerated! )

By the way, Steve G the Audiophiliac now has Auto Industry Advertisers. ( a First, as far as I can report ) Of course, he's not doing "Luxury Products" , VW is the one ) Congratulations Mr.Steve G. Mr.Steve G is also another loooooonnnnnggg time fan of Mr.JA1

Tony in Venice Florida

rschryer's picture
Submitted by rschryer on December 30, 2020 - 7:38am

I was releasing my inner Sinead O'Connor!

AJ's picture
Submitted by AJ on December 30, 2020 - 3:58am

Apologies to Huey Lewis.

Quote:

Audiophiles exhibit stereotypic behaviours

Indeed, "Stereophile" is far more reality

cheers and Happy New Year
AJ
Soundfield Audio

audiolab1962's picture
Submitted by audiolab1962 on December 30, 2020 - 4:26am

One of my most hated questions, what do I answer Audiophile, Hi-Fi enthusiast, Sound reproduction, or at its lowest level 'Stereos'. If I answer audiophile or sound reproduction it requires explanation/clarification. Should I answer Hi-Fi enthusiast, it is usually a blank stare the Phrase Hi-Fi seems to have died in normal circles. If I say stereos, the instant reply is usually I've got a Bose system, its amazing...you are then left with the problem of politely explaining they have nothing more than a medium/low grade audio system and that it could not be further from my interest.

So what am I....an interesting question indeed. I like and enjoy listening to music, it is a pass time I indulge in whenever possible. However I also enjoy the equipment/technology involved in meeting these ends and try to keep myself abreast of what's going on. Which one drives the need for the other (if at all). For me they are separate, I can no longer afford to dabble in the real world/upgrade to a higher level of whatever we are deciding this passion of ours is called but continue to follow it the best way i can through the numerous media available to us.

This supposed drive for perfection for me is pointless, it does not exist. If you were to go to live concert on consecutive nights at the same venue etc etc. It would be different each time, which is correct or indeed neither it was actually better at a different venue OR shock horror you prefer the studio album because that is what you heard first and how you expect it to sound. None of us will ever really know and does it actually matter. Do you enjoy what you are listening to...yes...then great.

Many years ago this was my trade as a salesman (late 70s early 80s), it was a mad time an explosion of music centres, stack systems, separates, the birth of CD etc etc. If i could return to it I would, but what is left is mainstream junk and elitist snobbery. Even those that rank as real Hi-Fi stores can usually be seen to be steered towards Cinema/surround sound (because the general public think it is better...right!). This gapping hole that is present does our industry/passion no favours. This from a UK perspective.

As that ex salesman (and in my own humble opinion a damned good one, an educator, guider, fellow enthusiast. Not just sale sale sale). I was always disappointed at what people were initially impressed by. For me it is more what a system does not get wrong as opposed to getting it right, that determines its acceptance e.g. excessive sibilance on a soprano voice is unacceptable period, what presentation you prefer beyond that is very much your choice).

So what is my hobby... I say I like listening to Music, cooking, crosswords....and should the conversation grow and steer from that....then great.

Sorry to ramble, but this just confirms my boring old fart status !

David (Kent,UK)

X