We need a new word

"We're just people who really like music and enjoy listening to it in the highest fidelity, on the best equipment we can afford." That sums up where I'm at.
It reminds me of something SM(how I miss him & "The Entry Level")wrote,"What is that thing that we do when we do that thing that we do. Listen to music. On the Hi-Fi". Not sure I've got the quote correct as I couldn't find it.
It doesn't matter to me what others think.But,hey that's me.
I do what I can with what I can afford(hence my screen name).
I'm just an average working stiff. I know there's always the "musical" vs "accurate" debate. I want my system to let me hear as much of what's on the recording as possible so I can enjoy the music.
I'm also a "car guy"(mostly American classics, though I wouldn't say no if someone gave me a classic R.R. or Bentley!) so maybe call me an "audio guy". Or not.