TEAC announced the PD-507T, a next-generation CD transport for its Reference 500 Series, positioned as a digital-only companion for external DACs, including TEAC’s UD-507. The company says it employs an in-house, high-quality CD mechanism and focuses on “pristine digital output” rather than onboard D/A conversion. Availability is slated for Q4 2025. MSRP: $1699.99 (USA), €1299 (EU), £1299 (UK).

At the core is TEAC’s CD-5020A transport, long used in broadcast applications, combined with a semi-floating mounting structure and a dedicated drive circuit. TEAC states that this pairing yields a more refined listening experience versus prior models in the line.

New to the PD-507T is the ability to switch off unused digital outputs. TEAC also cites separate power supplies for each clock and for the digital outputs, part of broader circuit and mechanical revisions intended to raise overall performance.

Clocking capability expands via a 10MHz BNC input for use with TEAC’s CG-10M-X master clock generator. TEAC specifies a low-phase-noise crystal clock oscillator onboard, with selectable coaxial and optical S/PDIF outputs.

Updates to appearance and functionality include an amber full-dot OLED display, 12V trigger in/through, dimmer, power-on play, and transport controls covering normal, repeat (track/album), shuffle, random, and program playback. The PD-507T is offered in silver or black finishes.

Power architecture includes a toroidal-core transformer and independent rectifier circuits for motor/pickup and for clock/digital output sections. TEAC lists “Stress-Less Isolation Foot” supports, a semi-floating top panel, and an IEC inlet for user-selectable power cords.

Rear-panel connectivity comprises one coaxial and one optical digital output plus the 10MHz clock input (50 ohm BNC). Supported media are audio CDs, including CD-R and CD-RW. TEAC rates power consumption at 4W, with 0.3W in standby. Dimensions are 290 × 84.5 × 248.8 mm (including protrusions), or 11 1/2" × 3 3/8" × 9 7/8". Weight is 4.0kg (8.8 lb). Included: RC-1338 remote control with batteries, power cord, three foot pads, and owner’s manual/warranty.

TEAC positions the PD-507T as a transport-only solution for “ultra-clean CD playback” through external DACs, with particular system synergy asserted when paired with the UD-507 and synchronized to the CG-10M-X.