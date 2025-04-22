Songs in the Life of Kii

On the 14th floor of the Schaumburg Renaissance hotel, Kii Audio CEO Chris Reichardt had a question about hifi’s future. “How many 30‑year‑olds say, ‘I need these seven components that will cost 50k?’” Reichardt asked, reasonably. “People are tired of wires.”

And who’s got just the solution? Why, Kii does! Reichardt and Kii’s Alex Ligeti enthusiastically demoed two of their all‑in‑one, just-add-a-source systems. At $8585 a pair, the Kii Seven standmounts are the more affordable option. Each one is Class‑D‑powered with a 600Wpc amplifier module designed by Bruno Putzeys, inventor of UcD and Ncore technology. Each Seven has two 6.5" woofers, a 5" midrange, and a 1" custom wave‑guided tweeter, plus on-board Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Qobuz Connect, Dante Audio, Tidal Connect, Roon Tested certification, and the brand’s own Kii Home.

Also in the room: a pair of Kii Three BXT floorstanders ($31,355). Big brothers to the Kii Sevens, the BXTs employ a custom wave‑guided tweeter, a 5" midrange, and (count ‘em) twelve 6.5" active wave‑focused woofers. Roon-tested, the speakers also feature XLR analog/digital inputs. Kii says that they provide “3,500W of immersive sonic clarity” per channel.

The BXT modules attach to the base of the Kii Three monitors, turning them into full-range floorstanders. Each module extends bass response and boosts overall output while preserving Kii’s signature cardioid dispersion pattern.

Both the Kii Sevens and the Threes can benefit from an optional add-on called the Kii Control ($795), a digital preamp that looks like a game controller that's been overdosing on creatine. The unit offers additional digital inputs (USB, coaxial S/PDIF, optical TOSLINK), preset management, lossless volume control, and detailed system configuration via its OLED display.

A WiiM Ultra digital music hub ($329) fed the Kii Audio products.

Playing music by Roy Hargrove and John Coltrane, the larger Kiis didn’t seem to hit full scale, and perhaps the treble was a little rolled off. I’ve heard these speakers sound better; presumably the room did them no favors. To put that in perspective: during last year’s High End Munich, at least one Stereophile colleague was “blown away” (his words) by the Kii system at last year’s High End Munich, declaring it one of the best in show. Keep an ear out.