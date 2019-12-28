Some Joy for the New Decade

I own a few copies of the Symphonies, even one complete set on cassette no less, but unless you have heard this performed in person I am not sure one can fully appreciate the depth of this work or what Beethoven when through to write it.
One of my favorite movies is "Copying Beethoven", whether accurate or not, does give one a glimpse of Beethoven the man by Ed Harris, and the torment V went through in his end years. Can there be anything worse, other then death itself, than to be a music lover and great composer then to lose your hearing and still try and compose and conduct?
I often think about all the technology available to us today that if around in Beethoven's day what we could truly have been able to enjoy, and we tend to split hairs over much of it.
