Shunyata Research Everest 8000 power conditioner

If a power conditioner can have such an effect, imagine the effect of a combined power shampoo and conditioner.
Shunyata's roots are in the scientific understanding and engineering base Gabriel has developed during his career. I've long been impressed by those scientific underpinnings—which extend not only in audio but also to other fields including medical devices—and by how open the company is in talking about its technologies.
Just as I was starting to think about new power systems and cables, I got advice from a friend whose ears I trust and who knows my system and what's important to me. When I asked him to share his thoughts, he didn't hesitate: He told me to check out Shunyata. That seemed like a fine idea.
System and setup
The AC power serving my audio room is by all accounts quite good. AC is supplied to the room by a dedicated load center (breaker box) connected directly to a Pacific Gas and Electric input box. The load center feeds two dedicated 30A circuits; each connects to a quad box equipped with hospital-grade outlets.
After discussing my system with Shunyata's Grant Samuelson, he concluded that the best match would be an Everest 8000 Power Distributor ($8000), a Sigma v2 XC ($3250) power cord to connect it to the wall, and Alpha v2 NR power cords ($2000) between the Everest and my front-end components. My VTL amps would plug directly into the second circuit with Shunyata's Alpha v2 NR power cords.
The theory
Shunyata is known for having an extensive base of science and technology underpinning their products, including patents for some of their foundational technologies dating back to the 1990s. I'm the type of nerd who finds correcting textbooks entertaining: This was going to be fun.
Descriptions of Shunyata's technologies and their implementation are available on the company's website; instead of going through every aspect of those technologies, I'll refer the reader there (footnote 1) and mention only a couple of key ones here, which merit a few paragraphs because of their importance in Gabriel's design goals, and which describe areas where his approach may vary from conventional wisdom.
One of these is his assertion that the majority of the noise problem in AC circuits in audio systems is generated by the components themselves; only a small portion is a gift from the power company. "The difference is that people usually go along with the norm. In this case, that's viewing a component's power cord as the end of a long chain that delivers AC to the component. That's not right. It's a complete circuit. The component connects two legs of the AC, the hot and the neutral." Noise goes both ways: From the AC into the component and from the component into the AC. Both lines and the ground have to be addressed to eliminate component-generated noise.
The Everest addresses component-to-component interference—Shunyata has taken a trademark on the initialism, CCI—in a couple of ways. The first is to partition the outputs into isolation zones. The Everest has six: one each for four individual receptacles and one each for two duplex outlets. The next is to bleed off noise on the powerlines, which is done primarily by the "CCI Filter. "It's a potted module, so I couldn't take it apart, but it's described by Shunyata as "filter modules that consist of proprietary multi-stage filters that reduce power-supply–generated noise without the use of heavy transformers, coils, or large capacitors."
The other area where Shunyata follows a path less traveled arises from Gabriel's belief that one of the major factors limiting an audio system's performance, if not the major factor, is whether a component's power supply can draw enough instantaneous current from the incoming AC to keep up with the component's needs during musical transients (especially in power amplifiers, the more powerful, the worse). In Shunyata lingo, this is called Dynamic Transient Current Delivery, or DTCD. Shunyata worked with a recently retired Tektronix engineer to develop a test system that measures DTCD; their results appear to show clear differences among power cords, AC plugs, and receptacles.
But how much does it matter?
I'm convinced that the science is real enough, and the engineering makes sense. But how significant is it in the real world? Do those technologies add up to real, tangible improvements in a high-quality audio system? The rubber hits the road when the derriere hits the listening seat.
After installing the Everest and the Shunyata cords, I started by casually listening to a batch of randomly selected albums, just to get a feel for how the performance of my system had changed. Casual listening was more than enough to hear the difference: My system sounded significantly better.
Do you have any thoughts on the measurements in the footnote (https://shunyata.com/technology-guide)?
5ms/div is certainly sub-integration for human hearing by a factor of 20. 50V seems large? What would be the effects? X modulation?
See if it can improve Michael Fremer's place. And, see if it can replace PS Audio Power Plant at his place. If it cannot - it's definitely not worth $8,000.
Because your place has the same issue as Michael's? If not, your logic of it not being worth it doesn't make sense and that is putting it nicely.
I own the Denali 6000/S v2 which is currently Shunyata's second best power distributor after the Everest. I am also using the same power cables from the wall, to my amplifier, and DAC as Brian. Also using Alpha v2 XLR and speaker cables. In addition to what many other owners of the Denali and Everest have mentioned online, I have found that while the addition of these products improved the sound of a system right out of the box it significantly improved the sound after about 100 or so hours of use. To all of the naysayers who don't believe it, listening is believing. I also posted a reply to Michael's article saying that my money would be on Shunyata over PS Audio. I think PS Audio and Audioquest power conditioning products are long in the tooth. A faceoff between these products would be great but we know why Stereophile won't do one. We can hear what is measured but not everything that can be heard can be measured. My experience with all of Shunyata products I own is they are worth every penny. That's over $20K which is approximately half of the my system's total cost.
Will you see a $2495 amplifier review followed by a $8000 power conditioner review. This brings me to the question as to how does Stereophile go about deciding which products to write up. I think you've covered this before but I am curious how the editor and or staff decide upon the components. Is there a reference article on this subject?
People have different budgets. Nobody expects the same person to buy a Brooklyn amplifier and use an Everest power distributor with it. That would be overkill. American is still a capitalist country.
I hate to devolve into a conversation about price... caveat, I like what Caelin Gabriel does. I've heard their products. I am a fan. That being said...
I think the more interesting question is "why haven't prices come down in audio?" If price admits a decomposition roughly like price = parts + box + IP + conspicuous consumption factor... and, if parts are cheap relative to total price, box is expensive but still << total cost, and IP hasn't changed in years (cables and turntables and amps come to mind), or has been largely compensated away by early investors,..., and if prices pace or exceed inflation (which is non-existent), then it must be the luxury factor. Who knows? Maybe they could make up in volume if the prices were lower. I know Asian consumers of hifi have supplanted US demand in recent years maintaining and, in some cases, increasing prices. Small N on that last one but I have some datapoints that all point in the same direction.
There is a current shortage of integrated circuits limiting the production of automobiles right now. As for inflation, it will be coming if the Biden administration is able to pass all of its multi-trillion dollar bills. This doesn't answer your question though about why audio prices haven't come down and I can't answer it. My hope is that manufacturers use their profits towards developing new products. I am willing to pay more for a US designed and manufactured product like Shunyata produces. IMO and that of many others on online audio media boards, the Everest is the best power distributor on the market right now. It's price is more than fair to me.
Maybe. Even more of a divergence... but we saw full employment and wage inflation and a subsequent breakdown (of the admittedly flawed) Phillip's curve (i.e., wage inflation leads to spending and increased core CPI). Now we can account for about 30%-40% of that due to other factors even less relevant here. Hopefully we see some inflation (we are seeing "breakeven inflation" in bonds now) but the mantra of late is "we haven't seen inflation in 40 years and it will not be like it was in 1980". Regardless, my generic point is that if you take a 10-12 swath of recent time we've seen prices of equipment increase despite the topologies - inductor and capacitor based - not change. I assume that most of the wires and caps and stuff have been "inventory" for a while now. If we are talking about SMIDcap companies they should be able to take profits and tax breaks and invest in R&D, which I believe hasn't really happened with power conditioners, cables, turntables, and class A amps in the past 10+ years, at least in any kind of fundamental way. I think my overall point is these are luxury items and scarcity protects their initial price point.
Unlike other brands, owners of Shunyata power distributors are upgrading to the new versions of products. That is development, thus my "long in tooth" comment.
Seriously?
Yes, the Sigma XC is actually the minimum power cord that is recommended for the Everest. After discussing this with Caelin on another audio social media site, it is the reason I purchased one for my Denali as I may upgrade it to the Everest in the future. Many Everest owners purchase the Omega XC power cord which is $7000. The other recommendation which I also did was to replace the duplex wall outlet with the Shunyata Copperconn duplex outlet which is $300.
BTW, I got called a shill and banned from the Revel Owners Forum thread on the AVS Forum website even though I own a pair of F228Be's which I only decided to keep after adding Shunyata's products. The F228Be's just didn't sound like $10K speakers until they have the right equipment supporting them thus the system.
Yep. That too. If you spend enough on luxury, it requires the accessories to match it.
Otherwise one is using $100 tires on a $300,000 vehicle.
That doesn't sound right, does it? The same applies to audio. Michael has a over a million dollars invested in his system. He is also not a snob.
Actually, $3250 is a lot for a set of tires! Audio is getting high in price as a previous poster mentioned. I just bought a new set of race tires for my Porsche GT3 and they were about $1500 but they will wear out fast on the track!
But there are a lot of tires and/or wheels that justify $3k, especially with Ferrari and the performance level of several hundred thousand dollars. There are several other areas of spend in luxury cars that also raise eyebrows, as in audio. $200,000+ is a lot to spend on a track toy.
But your assertion only proves the fact 'cost of ownership' has a price requirements especially where high performance is concerned. You certainly wouldn't place $100 tires on your track car, despite the life of tire, wear and cost. The performance demands much more. Most normal people would scoff at $1500 per tire set like you scoff at $3250 for cables.
Either way, I know track guys can go through more than one set of tires in a day or a week, when compared to audio/power cables life spans. These cables would be a much lower cost to ownership ratio any way one would dissect it.
Audio and power cables have of lower priced alternatives. No expects the neophyte in audio like yourself to pay out $3k, $5k or $8k. Shunyata's Venom series is fantastic, as are lower priced offerings from AudioQuest or tons of other manufacturer's. They are also way affordable at a 1/10 of the cost here.
Despite being a cottage industry, these companies provide superlative performance. If one wants measurements to prove it, go to Shunyata's website.
High performance sports cars have also become exponentially expensive, very much in the way audio has. To imply anything else is BS.
You mentioned a Ferrari in title thus I introduced another superior car n my response. I own a Sigma XC and other Shunyata products that retail for over $20K! I own a full loom of Alpha v2 and you owe me an apology! Sorry, if reading comprehension isn't your thing!
Apparently your language is the issue here.
I was correct your reading comprehension is nil! Peace out ✌️
I know that Stereophile does not measure audio cables, power cables, power conditioners etc (and in my more cynical moods, I imagine why...)
But I don't see why the following wouldn't be a useful service to readers:
If a power cable, or in this case Shunyata Power Conditioner, produces an audible difference, unless we are talking about magic, it is therefore altering the audio signal. Whether it's an "improvement" in reducing distortion or whatever, the signal coming out of equipment, e.g. a DAC, the preamp, the amp, must be changed to some degree vs when the power conditioner is not in the chain.
Why can't this be measured? Analyze the output of the signal from the DAC, or the pre-amp, or wherever. You have the equipment.
I know working in Pro Tools myself that if I make ANY alteration to an audio file - volume, the tiniest move of eq, the least bit of compression, any bit of added reverb, literally any alteration of any sonic relevance, it shows up in the waveform. It will be different when compared to the original.
So why not do such comparisons of the music signal put out by, say, a DAC with and without a boutique AC cable, or power conditioner, to see if there's even a difference? I can't imagine there is no way to measure the alteration to the music signal, if the conditioner is able to alter the signal to the significant degree reported by the reviewer.
Via subjective hearing responses and provide statistically meaningful data. That is the challenge. Up for it?
For one, I am too impatient to wait. I just trust my ears.
"Via subjective hearing responses and provide statistically meaningful data. That is the challenge. Up for it?"
I'm first proposing something even more modest: that someone demonstrate the audio signal is measurably changing AT ALL.
At least that gets claims for the phenomena off the ground.
(Another way would be to demonstrate audible differences can be identified in blind testing, to a statistically reliable degree. That is truly "trusting one's ears." But since blind testing is a bogey-man in these discussions...we can leave that aside for a moment).
"For one, I am too impatient to wait. I just trust my ears."
Sure, I can appreciate that, if that suits your own personality and goals.
But when it comes to a product segment for which there are controversial claims, like AC cables and power conditioners, some prefer to see some reliable evidence, before they would bother putting money or time or effort in to acquiring the product.
Everyone has their own way of allotting their time, attention and money, in the way that makes them happy.
Cheers
The job to start off with is not to prove that such a device can result in:
"Casual listening was more than enough to hear the difference: My system sounded significantly better."
As per Brian's claim in this article.
Show us that it actually changed the output of the Mytek Brooklyn DAC+ (low power) or VTL monoblock (high power) that was used in this review. Heck, even measure the room frequency response to show a difference if that might be helpful in identifying the "sounded significantly better" claim.
There is no other reasonable conclusion but to be very suspicious if after all these years, no such evidence exists when we can get down to measured resolution with noise floor down to better than -130dB, jitter of femtoseconds, precise frequency responses, easily repeatable power-distortion levels of amps, etc...
Your ears are oscilloscopes. I get it.
"Your ears are oscilloscopes. I get it.",
No, just the opposite. "Ears," being attached to our suggestible brains, can be fooled.
...as the objectivist challenge generally goes, we can't trust ears but we presume to measure everything, why do high end audio?
If not to beat it into submission to those equally faulty conditions.
It's widely known - in the places where it is and not in the places where it's not, that being how patterns of evidence go - that capacitors, for example, are quite audibly affected by the relatively subtle mechanical deformations they undergo from electrical signal and acoustical feedback. While Jung and Marsh wrote a seminal piece on capacitors - measurements included - way back in the eigthties, only fairly recently has this other phenomenon taken root in audio thinking.
So: How would you "measure" anything between the AC input to the power supply and the wall? Seriously; how would you? By your example adjusting an amplitude-domain factor adjusts the amplitude domain. How would you propose to measure what's apparently quite audible in passive power equipment and has no signature in output amplitude.
That's not a challenge. I'm genuinely curious.
Not long ago this publication reprinted an article on measuring cables. Measuring. When we throw around that word, are we certain it applies everywhere, every time, and with obvious pertinence?
Or may we just listen through our Easily Trickled Ears, listening being why we do this. I hear capacitors, for example, even though I've learned not to bother looking for their trace evidence in simple measurements. Until I decide to become a million dollar research lab - without a dime of grant money because there is none - that'll just have to do.
In my view objectivism needs to reexamine its subjective assumptions.
You want to dismiss anything that you are not willing to work for.
The PS Powerplants are the finest electrical engineering solution money can buy, it's measurable and verifiable. PS creates the ideal waveform.
These other outfits are offering filters.
Tony in Venice Florida
ps. Reviewing without having a PS Powerplant creates questionable conclusions, it's like evaluating a car by driving on a bumpy dirt road.