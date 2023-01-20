Records 2 Live 4 2023

|
Say no more.
Originally a light-hearted conceit based on a phrase that was popular at the time (footnote 1), there never was a real implication that anyone would give up their life for this music. Yet, for many of us, it has always carried that baggage. So, while this has long been my favorite Stereophile feature, I've never cared for the name.
Immediately after I became Stereophile's editor, I started playing around with the name. Music, after all, is the stuff of life. So what's all this about dying?
I quickly learned that the phrase "to live for" is much more popular than "to die for," and always has been. And, as measured by its appearance in published works, "to live for" has never been more popular.
My favorite formulation of this notion—because of how it captures the connection between living and dying—was laid down by the late music critic John Swenson, in his March 2021 My Back Pages essay. He called his favorite records "death-row discs." These are records that, at the end of your life, you'd want—you'd need—to hear one last time. Maybe the records—and that desire—would even keep you alive a little longer.
This year, I'm making it official: Records to Live For. R2D4—Records to Die For—is now R2L4.
How does it work? Writers choose two albums they care about a lot. There aren't many rules. Writers must not repeat a previous selection, although they can choose a new reissue of a previous choice. The other rule is that it must be possible to obtain the record, even if it requires sacrifice, loss of wealth, or serious determination. I've been soft on this rule: These recordings are worth some sacrifice to obtain.
Without further ado, here it is: Records to Live For, 2023.—Jim Austin
Crossover by Dua Saleh *
Greenzone 108 by Greentea Peng *
Forbidden Feelingz by Nia Archives *
Air by Sault *
A Light For Attraction Attention by The Smile *
Push the Sky Away by Nick Cave & Bad Seeds ***
The Specials by The Specials **
Shiva Feshareki: Turning World by Shiva Feshareki *
Itemporal by Sarah Davachi/Ariel Kalma ***
Bloom by Areni Agbabian ***
Combination of recent releases (*), rediscoveries (**) and delayed discoveries (***)