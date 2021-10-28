Re-Tales #14: Reinventing the audio boutique

|Columns
A three year triple net lease is probably a short lease but a huge financial commitment to make before any sales begin.
A small dealer will probably need 2,000 sq.ft. Half for the back room and half for the retail side.
Store signage will probably be $5,000 and have to meet local Zoning .
Store Renovations are crazy pricy and require a generous sized Chevy Van for transporting lumber and tools if Diy to lower costs. Reliable trucks are pricy, expect $45,000 up front or a 5 year bank loan.
Charismatic sales people on the Sales floor are hard to find.
Manufacturers will want the NEW Dealer to stock "Two to Go, One to Show". All paid for on 0, 30,60,90 day terms. Get used to COD on orders when the cash gets tight ( which is always )
Shrinkage is not at all uncommon ( for some reason ). Staff might take home demo stuff and forget,
Staff will damage gear ( which ruins NEW price points ).
Customers will demand discounts because they found something on eBay and insist on generous trade-ins that the Dealer can't possibly sell in the Store. ( call Dave Wasserman at Stereo Exchange in NY then Ship to Dave ) Fingers crossed.
When a person Wins Life's Lottery and inherits $10,000,000 he can open an Audio Salon without starving. Then he can become the person with important Status in the Audiophile Community. 4-Sure !! He won't make any money for the first 3 Years because he isn't Industry smart enough and everyone else is fighting for his available purchase cash. His purchases will be "money in the Bank" the Sales people will say !!
The New Dealer needs a solid 50% but the Manufacturer may only give 45%. A slow bleeding to death.
The Landlord is the only big Winner in the Above Formula. He gets the full rent and then gets a full Stereo when the Business closes early while being 3 months in arrears .
The Yellow pages will also take a big slice.
There aren't any Andy Singers any more. Sales Reps are fooling around doing home installs.
Detroit still has the Great Harry Francis and Audio Dimensions offering Audio Research but all the other Audio Dealers are loooooooonnnnnnnggggg gone. ( including me, of course )
Do it if you have money you haven't spent yet.
Tony in Florida