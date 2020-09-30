The Passing of Brian Russell

I was shocked and greatly saddened by news of the passing, at age 68, of Brian Russell, President and co-founder (along with his brother Chris Russell) of Bryston, Inc. Established in 1973, Bryston's first product was a power amplifier for the professional market. The company went on to produce just about every kind of audio equipment: preamps, multichannel amplifiers, digital equipment, surround processors, speakers, subwoofers—even turntables. I interviewed the Russell brothers and James Tanner , Vice President Sales, in 1996 .

A larger-than-life presence with a quick wit and extensive knowledge of audio, Brian was a stalwart representative of Bryston at audio shows. At one such show, the 2013 Montreal Son & Image, Brian was given a Lifetime Achievement Award. In my show report, I wrote, “Brian is a big, tough guy, so I figured we wouldn't see him crying when giving his award acceptance speech—but I think he came awful close when he said that he owes his achievement to each and every member of the Bryston team.”

With his passing, the Bryston team—and indeed the world of audio—has suffered a great loss.