The Passing of Brian Russell

Greatest company warranty of all time.
He built things to last.
Sorry to hear this news.
A larger-than-life presence with a quick wit and extensive knowledge of audio, Brian was a stalwart representative of Bryston at audio shows. At one such show, the 2013 Montreal Son & Image, Brian was given a Lifetime Achievement Award. In my show report, I wrote, “Brian is a big, tough guy, so I figured we wouldn't see him crying when giving his award acceptance speech—but I think he came awful close when he said that he owes his achievement to each and every member of the Bryston team.”
With his passing, the Bryston team—and indeed the world of audio—has suffered a great loss.