The Latest Loudspeaker from Jim Suhre

Jim Suhre, 86, is an independent speaker designer who for many years has brought his latest designs to audio shows. He didn't have a name for the speaker system he showed at Long Beach, which will go for $9000–$10,000/pair, but he did explain that his full system includes an integrated module with balanced interconnects and only one power cord. Components included an Arcam CDS50 SACD/CD player, Schitt Freya S preamp, and a Dayton Audio DTA-100LF desktop subwoofer amplifier.

On violinist Hilary Hahn's Bach Concertos CD, her instrument sounded lovely. The entire presentation was lovely.