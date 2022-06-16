|Columns
- REVIEWS
Loudspeakers Digital Sources Accessories
- RECOMMENDED
- COLUMNS
- SHOWS
Consumer Electronics Show Miscellaneous
- NEWS
- FORUMS
- GALLERIES
- SUBSCRIBE
The Latest Loudspeaker from Jim Suhre
Jason Victor Serinus | Jun 16, 2022
Jim Suhre, 86, is an independent speaker designer who for many years has brought his latest designs to audio shows. He didn't have a name for the speaker system he showed at Long Beach, which will go for $9000–$10,000/pair, but he did explain that his full system includes an integrated module with balanced interconnects and only one power cord. Components included an Arcam CDS50 SACD/CD player, Schitt Freya S preamp, and a Dayton Audio DTA-100LF desktop subwoofer amplifier.
On violinist Hilary Hahn's Bach Concertos CD, her instrument sounded lovely. The entire presentation was lovely.
- Log in or register to post comments
|Loudspeakers
|Analog Sources
|
Music
|Show Reports
|Show Reports Latest News
|
Recommended
Components
the Year
|
Shop
© 2022 Stereophile
AVTech Media Americas Inc., USA
All rights reserved
AVTech Media Americas Inc., USA
All rights reserved