Landscape into music

|Columns
There's a fairly long article in the AARP (!) magazine, which is available online to anyone:
https://www.aarp.org/entertainment/celebrities/info-2021/tony-bennett-alzheimers.html
about Tony Bennett. This is an unexpectedly sophisticated discussion of Tony's life and music, which also discusses -- in some detail -- how, until recently, he was been able to perform despite advancing Alzheimers. Even now, thanks to his wife, he maintains a formal rehearsal routine with his accompanist -- a routine which brings some momentary clarity to his mind. It manages to be simultaneously heart-breaking and heart-warming. One tidbit from the article I did not know was that his late 70s recordings with Bill Evans were not commercially successful (at the time, at least). I have an "audiophile" set of reissues of that recording, which I find truly extraordinary -- without regard to its audiophile qualities. It amazes me that few people "got" the marvelous combination of Evan and Bennett together at the time the original record was released.