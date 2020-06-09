Koss PRO-4, PRO-4A and Pro/4 AAA Plus headphones

|Columns
were Koss Pro 4A's which I bought in 1968 or '69. They were a bit bass heavy and not particularly transparent. I replaced them a few years later with Sennheisers, which were lighter and far more comfortable. They also sounded better, albeit with less powerful bass. In 1971, I acquired a pair of used Stanton electrostatics, which were a revelation in transparency although lacking a bit in bass "thump." After a year or two they failed, and I never went back to headphones again.
I believe Koss gets credit for being the first to actually develop purpose-designed headphone drivers. It is sad that the company, after such a strong start, "lost the plot" so badly. They are still in business, I believe. One of their other problems was an accounting scandal a few years ago (the company's stock is/was publicly traded) which resulted in a wholesale clean-out of the executive suite. Sad to see this happen, especially when headphones have become a fashion accessory (Beats) as well as an audiophile "thing."