Katli Audio of Chino Hills, CA, the US importer of Usher Audio loudspeakers, paired Usher's ML-801 ($1l,950/pair in satin wood finish) with rarely-encountered-by-me Conrad-Johnson and other components.

The ML-801 has a specified frequency range of 28Hz–38kHz, and a sensitivity of 87dB. A three-way, four driver design with two 8" carbon-fiber woofers, it uses a new 1.25" magnesium-alloy tweeter and magnesium-lithium alloy midrange unit.

On Allan Taylor's "Colour to the Moon," a lovely warm midrange stood out in a nice, wide soundstage. Doing the remaining honors were Conrad-Johnson's ET-7 S-II tube preamp ($13,500) and 40th Anniversary ART-150 150Wpc stereo power amp ($21,500, above); Cocktail Audio's X-45Pro music server with ESS9038Pro reference DAC ($5995), and an Esoteric N-05XD network player/streamer/preamp ($11,000). An Audience aR6-T power conditioner ($4800) worked in conjunction with Cardas Clear and new Siltech Legend Series cabling.