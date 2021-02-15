February FollowUp RoundUp

|Columns
New room and new music with different ancillary gear and lets find out what someone else thinks. In this case I think a long listen does have benefits.
I just found this out by listening to my Project Audio S2 dac on one headphone system that is used daily for hours during this pandemic. I took it down to my studio and hooked it up to my old Yamaha S-1800 for CD playback and enjoyed the improvement.
I went back upstairs and started listening to my old 2003 Sony SACD player with some CDs and was shocked at how flat and one dimensional the playback was. I went down to my computer and ordered a 2nd S2 DAC that is now the "+" model, to go back in this headphone station. Sadly it is not a Weiss 502 or a Halo May, but the difference was too obvious that serious improvements have been made in DACs in 10+ years.
Those of you who live in Weiss 502 or Halo May land must really be hearing something great.