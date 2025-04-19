Estelon, Vitus, Sonorus, Taiko, Crystal Cable, ART, and eCoustics: A New Kind of Clarity

Aldo Filippelli of AV Luxury Group brought essentially the same system he showed at the Florida Audio Expo, where Mark Henninger and Julie Mullins filed a comprehensive video report . Familiar or not, the performance was still superb.

What stood out most to me was how different the rig sounded compared to last year’s AXPONA setup. This year, Filippelli showcased the Estelon Extreme Mk II loudspeakers ($246,000/pair), but with two duos of Vitus SM-101 amplifiers (for a total of four; $81,000/pair). Completing the system were a Vitus SL-103 preamp ($42,000) and SD-025 DAC ($35,000), two Sonorus tape decks ($35,000 each), a Taiko Olympus streamer ($95,000), Crystal Cable’s ART Series Da Vinci and Van Gogh cabling plus limited-edition Infinity power cables ($300,000 total), hidden Audio Realignment Technologies ART EMI-absorbing devices ($130,000), and prototype diffusers from eCoustics.

Last year’s presentation was a powerhouse knockout, but it was also a bit dark-sounding. This year, by contrast, was all openness, light, and natural beauty.

Filippelli credited several changes: the sonic ease that four monoblocks can provide; the eCoustics prototype diffusers; wood paneling, hidden behind the black drapes, that enlivened the acoustics of the otherwise dead-sounding, cube-shaped room; and the ART gear.

All I know is that the sound was great. Bass might have been a mite tubby, but for a room with such diabolical dimensions, it was still a triumph. Were B.B. King still alive, he’d have been thrilled to hear how wonderful a tape transfer of one of his recordings sounded on this virtuosic system.