The Eikon Audio Room

Gayle Sanders, founder of Martin Logan, brought Bethel Connecticut–based Eikon Audio’s line of loudspeakers and electronics to Capital Audiofest’s Lincoln room, the gear arranged into two systems.

The Image1 System included the Eikontrol System Control Module and a pair of Image1 floorstanding loudspeakers connected with balanced Eikontrol interconnects. This system is priced at $25,000 in standard veneer, $19,000 in painted black or white. Eikon refers to the active, class-D powered Image1 as an “Active Digital Loudspeaker”; it has a “ceramic based, constrained layer” cabinet, an AMT supertweeter, a 5" midrange driver, and two 8" woofers driven in a “time aligned bass lens” based on a transmission line concept. Each driver has its own amplifier. The speaker boasts a frequency range of 24Hz–24kHz range and weighs 85lb.

The Image.5 System included the Eikontrol System Control Module, a pair of Image.5 standmount loudspeakers (placed on Monoprice stands) with those same balanced Eikontrol interconnects. This system is priced at $12,000. The Image.5's cabinets are built similarly to the Image1's but in a smaller, bookshelf-sized frame. It, too, has an AMT supertweeter, joined here by two 5.25" hi-excursion woofers. Again, each driver has its own amplifier. The stated frequency range is 32Hz–45kHz.

Eikon’s two-box Eikontrol System Control Module uses an electronic crossover and Wavelet-based "time and amplitude room correction” to calibrate the speakers based on psychoacoustic algorithms. The result is waveforms that are accurate in the time domain. DSP room correction is also available, supported by the Eikon System Control Module's built-in ADC.

Streaming an enjoyable variety of music via Qobuz—well beyond the usual hi-fi show fare—the smaller Image.5 system (which was playing when I visited) seemed to disappear. Imaging was excellent and spatial cues exceptional within a super-wide soundstage. The Eikon system displayed a super-low noise floor, making it possible to hear deep into the music, taking in the long decay tails and a great sense of space. I could have listened to tunes here all day, but I had to go hard to the next exhibitor’s space.