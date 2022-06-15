Common Wave Hi-Fi's Club Room

There were no seats available. Nor was there any real reason to sit. Assembled partly for the fun of it, with components more common to DJs than audiophiles, Common Wave Hi-Fi's Club set-up was designed for enjoyment plain and simple. You've got to hand it to a dealership/social gathering place that devotes as much time to entertaining its guests as selling equipment. They go hand-in-hand, actually, if you do it right.

Heading the system were Ojas Artbook shelf speakers with horn mod ($5500/pair in this color) and matching CW Custom Stands ($1100/pair). I believe this speaker is also available in kit form. Audio Hungary supplied the A50i 50Wpc class-A integrated amplifier ($9250), Varia Instruments RDM40 4-channel rotary mixer ($3800), Merason the Frerot DAC ($1475) and its Pow1 linear power supply ($950), and Technics vintage 1210mk2 direct-drive turntable ($995). From AudioQuest came a Niagara 1200 power conditioner ($1295) and Thunder, Robin Hood, Water, Cinnamon, and Carbon cabling. And from the system came music.

On this set-up, Lady Blackbird's "Five Feet Tall" made me feel taller than my 5'4".