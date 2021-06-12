Back to AAudio Imports: Wilson Benesch A.C.T. One Evolution loudspeaker, Ypsilon Phaethon SE integrated amplifier & DAC 1000SE, Aurender W20SE server, PowerSlave Marble Mk,II power distributor, Stage III Poseidon & Cerberus cables

I mentioned this room in the opening blog from T.H.E. Show 2021, but only to point out the unusual nature of its PowerSlave Marble Mk.II power distributor ($18,500), the Stacore Roller Anti-Vibration Platform with cryo-max mass loading+bearing isolation ($4180), and the huge Stage III Poseidon AC power ($22,000) and Cerberus speaker cables ($36,200/pair). While they weren't the most expensive components in the room, their prices certainly topped that of the flagship Aurender W20SE music server/streamer ($22,000).

Despite the prices, Aaudio Imports' multicultural collection went far smaller in component size than in years past. The Wilson Benesch loudspeakers were not the UK company's huge babies, but rather the A.C.T. One Evolutions ($39,500/pair), each of which sat on its own Wilson Benesch Carbon Plinth Isolation Platform ($3400 for two). The choice to go smaller was a good one for the solid-walled room, because control was absolute, with no bass booming.

This room's raison d'être was not its esoterica but rather its sound. Where Aaudio's Brian Ackerman did not compromise was in the color department. Thanks, I'm sure, to two first showings of Ypsilon Silver Edition (SE) components, the Phaethon SE integrated amp ($50,000), which outputs 110Wpc into 8 ohms and 170Wpc into 4 ohms, and the DAC 1000SE tube D/A processor ($49,000), the sound was full, warm, and substantial. Tracy Chapman, Melody Gardot, and The Beatles all sounded great. The Beatles' classic "Come Together" was notable for its solid bass and pleasing warmth.